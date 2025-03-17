Council tax bills for 2025/26 are currently dropping through letterboxes and there’s little in the way of good news for financially-stretched families.

There’s going to be no repeat of the tax freezes that have become common in recent times, with councils looking to collect more money in an attempt to balance their largely bleak budgets.

East Lothian Council were the first local authority to confirm an increase, with residents set to see a hefty 10 per cent increase, and all 32 council have now announced their plans to hike bills by between 6 per cent and 15.6 per cent.

After the changes, here are the 10 local authorities charging the least for a Band D property (water and sewerage charges, which are increasing by 9.9 per cent across Scotland are not included so the final bill will be higher)

1 . South Lanarkshire A Band D council tax bill in South Lanarkshire, including the town of Lanark, is now £1,378.87. That's a 6 per cent increase on last year.

2 . Shetland A Band D council tax bill in Shetland, including the town of Lerwick, is now £1,386.67. That's a 10 per cent increase on last year.

3 . Na h-Eileanan an Iar A Band D council tax bill in Na h-Eileanan an Iar (the Outer Hebrides), including the town of Stornoway, is now £1,387.56. That's a 7.5 per cent increase on last year.