Chance to own luxury hot tub lodge on the banks of Loch Lomond

The Aspire Aurora Lodge sits right on the banks of Loch Lomond. Pics: Argyll Holidays.

Argyll Holidays has launched the incredible three-bedroom Aspire Aurora Lodge at Loch Lomond Holiday Park, right on the banks of the iconic loch and with unbeatable views across to Ben Lomond, making it the perfect home away from home.

Inspired by its Scottish countryside surroundings, the lodge brings opulence and nature together to create something which fits right into the natural landscape and feels like a hideaway.

Featuring a large private hot tub, which is sunken into the wraparound decking, owners can immerse themselves in bubbles as they watch the sunrise and sunset over Loch Lomond.

Open plan living area.

The open plan lounge with bi-folding doors brings the outdoors in to create a peaceful space, perfect for relaxing and with enough room for spending time with friends and family. Hand-crafted furniture and artwork along with a unique TV wall, chimney breast and in-built electric fire brings a warm and cosy space for owners to enjoy all year round.

An en-suite bathroom can be found in the main bedroom, which is decorated with intricate details to create a luxurious ambiance.

The state-of-the-art kitchen features carefully considered lighting and a central island with a gas hob, double oven, washing machine and dishwasher.

Keith Campbell, director and owner of Argyll Holidays, said: “Now that we’ve reopened, the Aspire Aurora Lodge is a very welcome addition to Loch Lomond Holiday Park. We’re delighted with the outstanding quality of the lodge and can’t wait to welcome prospective buyers who could really enjoy making it their home away from home.”

A stunning location.

If you are interested in taking a look at the stunning lodge, for which price is on application, Argyll Holidays is hosting open days to explore the Loch Lomond site on June 19 and 20. Visitors can enjoy prosecco on arrival and a private 30 minute viewing.

Loch Lomond Holiday Park is located within Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park. Surrounded by lochs, mountains, and breath-taking views, it’s perfect for a romantic getaway, family adventure holiday or staycation with friends.

For further information and to book a viewing visit www.argyllholidays.com.

The exterior of the lodge features a wraparound deck and hot tub.

Kitchen and dining area.

A beautiful spot to sit and enjoy the views.

Open plan living area.

Dining with a view.

Open plan living area.

Luxury and comfort.