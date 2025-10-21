BBC Scotland's Home of the Year looking for applicants for hit show's Christmas edition - how to apply

Published 21st Oct 2025
BBC Scotland is searching for the most festive homes in the country.

Christmas lovers are being sought for the BBC's latest edition of Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year.

The hit BBC Scotland series will see judges Anna, Banjo and Danny travel the nation to find the best seasonal style and the house boasting the most Christmas spirit.

Last year, Festive Farmhouse – a traditional Victorian property in Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire – was crowned the winning home against four other fabulous festive houses in Alloa, Cumbernauld, Dalkeith, and Fraserburgh.

At the time, homeowner Angela said she was ‘delighted’ her home won the Christmas title.

She said: “Winning Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2024 is an unbelievable achievement.

“We have watched every episode since the show started, but never in our wildest dreams did we think we could ever be considered for taking part in the show, never mind winning.”

The judges will travel the nation to find the best seasonal style and house.placeholder image
The judges will travel the nation to find the best seasonal style and house. | BBC / Kirsty Anderson
Hunt for ‘five best winter wonderlands’

A producer said: "The gang are back for more festive frolics while they travel the country in search of the five best winter wonderlands across the country.

"We are hoping to hear from homeowners who are fanatical about the festive season and take pride in transforming their homes into a winter wonderland every year.

"If you are planning on going all-out this Christmas then we would love to hear from you."

To be considered, send your name, location and some photos of your Christmas creations to [email protected] or you can contact the team via Instagram @scotlandshomeoftheyear.

Filming is due to begin in late November.

