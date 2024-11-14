Is your mouth watering yet?Is your mouth watering yet?
Is your mouth watering yet? | Canva/Getty Images

What Is The Best Taste? Here's Britain's 10 favourite tastes - from cheddar to salt and vinegar crisps

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:26 GMT

New research had discovered the food items that get our tastebuds tingling.

Chocolate, cheddar, curry and garlic - just four of the tastes that British people love.

They were some of the top choices in a study commissioned by Pukka to celebrate the launch of its new World Flavours range.

And it shows that Brits now enjoy spicy food over bland fare.

Nearly half say they are more adventurous with their food choices, while a third are more inclined to sample foods from different countries.

When it comes to world flavours, Chinese came top (46 percent), while Indian (40 percent), Italian (36 percent), Mexican (23 percent) and Greek (15 percent) are also popular.

Here are the 10 tastes that topped the rankings.

Top of the tastes is cheddar cheese - the sharp-tasting dairy product first made in the Somerset village of Cheddar, where it was matured in caves.

1. Cheddar cheese

Top of the tastes is cheddar cheese - the sharp-tasting dairy product first made in the Somerset village of Cheddar, where it was matured in caves. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Brits famously love a curry, so no wonder the taste takes second place. Originating from the cuisines of Southeast Asia and East Asia, curry is now a truly international dish, with most countries having a favourite variety.

2. Curry

Brits famously love a curry, so no wonder the taste takes second place. Originating from the cuisines of Southeast Asia and East Asia, curry is now a truly international dish, with most countries having a favourite variety. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
If it was a poll of favourite smells then bacon may well have come top. When it comes to taste this breakfast favourite has to settle for third.

3. Bacon

If it was a poll of favourite smells then bacon may well have come top. When it comes to taste this breakfast favourite has to settle for third. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A British classic popular at Wimbledon, stawberries and cream was always going to rank highly. Of course, Scottish stawberries are the absolute best.

4. Stawberries and cream

A British classic popular at Wimbledon, stawberries and cream was always going to rank highly. Of course, Scottish stawberries are the absolute best. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CurryBritainChocolate
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice