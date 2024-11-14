Chocolate, cheddar, curry and garlic - just four of the tastes that British people love.

They were some of the top choices in a study commissioned by Pukka to celebrate the launch of its new World Flavours range.

And it shows that Brits now enjoy spicy food over bland fare.

Nearly half say they are more adventurous with their food choices, while a third are more inclined to sample foods from different countries.

When it comes to world flavours, Chinese came top (46 percent), while Indian (40 percent), Italian (36 percent), Mexican (23 percent) and Greek (15 percent) are also popular.

Here are the 10 tastes that topped the rankings.

1 . Cheddar cheese Top of the tastes is cheddar cheese - the sharp-tasting dairy product first made in the Somerset village of Cheddar, where it was matured in caves.

2 . Curry Brits famously love a curry, so no wonder the taste takes second place. Originating from the cuisines of Southeast Asia and East Asia, curry is now a truly international dish, with most countries having a favourite variety.

3 . Bacon If it was a poll of favourite smells then bacon may well have come top. When it comes to taste this breakfast favourite has to settle for third.

4 . Stawberries and cream A British classic popular at Wimbledon, stawberries and cream was always going to rank highly. Of course, Scottish stawberries are the absolute best.