These awards recognise and celebrate the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the Scottish curry industry.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “We’re proud to once again be able to celebrate the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The curry industry has become a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

“We’d like to congratulate all of our winners & highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”

Here we take a look at all the winners at the 2024 Scottish Curry Awards, which you can find out more about here.

Sign up for our free Scran food and drink newsletter here.

1 . Organiser’s Choice for Outstanding Restaurant Virsa Indian Restaurant in Bathgate Photo: Virsa Indian Restaurant Photo Sales

2 . Best of Aberdeenshire Travancore Restaurant in Aberdeen. Highly Commended went to Lasan Westhill in Aberdeen Photo: Travancore Restaurant Photo Sales

3 . Recommended Restaurant of the Year 3 Idiots in Ayr Photo: 3 Idiots in Ayr Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen of the Year 1953 Restaurant in Galashiels. Highly Commended went to The Punjab Times in Renfrew Photo: 1953 Restaurant Photo Sales