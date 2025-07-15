Watch: “Parisian carnival under the stars" Moulin Rouge at the Barras ahead of July’s night market
Glasgow's famous Barras market will be transformed on Thursday 17 July for a Moulin Rogue themed night market.
Kicking off the city’s Pride weekend, visitors can expect can-can dancers, DJs, stalls, street food vendors.
The Barras 'Parisian carnival under the stars' Moulin Rouge night market follows on from previous successful events like the hugely popular now annual Hong Kong market.
Taking place on Thursday, July 17, the one off event will run from 5pm until 10pm and see the London Road market transformed as the official warm-up event before Glasgow's Pride takes over the market and Barrowland Ballroom on July 19.
The organisers said: "Expect a night full of high kicks, music, and dazzling lights as we transform the Barras into a Parisian carnival under the stars.
"Dressing up is highly encouraged! Think corsets, feathers, glitter, and Moulin Rouge glam!"
Fans can expect live can-can dancer performances, DJ sets, fabulous photo opps, carnival vibes and over 100 street food vendors and traders "bringing colour, culture, and community" throughout the entire market.
They added: "This is your chance to strut your stuff, celebrate freely, and get into the Pride spirit with a night of fun and freedom."
Entry is free and everyone - including dogs - are welcome. If you’re driving, there’s on-street parking in the surrounding area.
