Glasgow’s Barras is set to host a “Parisian carnival under the stars’ Moulin Rogue themed night market this month. Here’s what to expect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow's famous Barras market will be transformed on Thursday 17 July for a Moulin Rogue themed night market.

Kicking off the city’s Pride weekend , visitors can expect can-can dancers, DJs, stalls, street food vendors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barras 'Parisian carnival under the stars' Moulin Rouge night market follows on from previous successful events like the hugely popular now annual Hong Kong market.

Taking place on Thursday, July 17, the one off event will run from 5pm until 10pm and see the London Road market transformed as the official warm-up event before Glasgow's Pride takes over the market and Barrowland Ballroom on July 19.

The organisers said: "Expect a night full of high kicks, music, and dazzling lights as we transform the Barras into a Parisian carnival under the stars.

"Dressing up is highly encouraged! Think corsets, feathers, glitter, and Moulin Rouge glam!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MC Puppet Paul and Can Can dancers, Amy Espie and Amber Dollin ahead of the Moulin Rouge event at the Barras Market. | John Devlin

Fans can expect live can-can dancer performances, DJ sets, fabulous photo opps, carnival vibes and over 100 street food vendors and traders "bringing colour, culture, and community" throughout the entire market.

They added: "This is your chance to strut your stuff, celebrate freely, and get into the Pride spirit with a night of fun and freedom."