Glasgow Pride 2025 set to shine with parade, parties, and Pride hub

Past Pride march

Scotland’s biggest celebration of LGBTQ+ life and culture returns this summer as Glasgow Pride 2025 rolls out the rainbow carpet from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20, drawing tens of thousands of locals and international visitors to the city.

From gin tastings to drag royalty and a record-breaking Pride Parade, this year’s edition promises a vibrant weekend of inclusivity, celebration, and community power under the theme of queer joy.

Organisers expect over 50,000 people to take part in the three-day event, marking Glasgow Pride as one of the largest and most colourful LGBTQ+ celebrations in the UK.

The centrepiece of the festival is the Pride Parade on Saturday, July 19, where participants will gather from 12:00 PM at Glasgow Green, stepping off at 1:00 PM en route to George Square.

With over 100 organisations involved — including LGBTQ+ rights groups, allies, artists, and public figures — the parade offers an opportunity for Glaswegians and visitors to take a joyful and political stand for equality and inclusion.

This year’s Pride programme includes more than 22 events hosted in venues throughout Glasgow, from the historic Barrowlands Ballroom to intimate clubs in Merchant City.

Event Highlights:

Gin Tastings & Drag Shows

Live music & queer disco nights

The AMXM Pride Party (Glassford Street)

DILF Pride Edition for bear and leather subcultures

The Pride Hub at Strath Union – a free, inclusive, safe space for post-parade entertainment, education, and food stalls

Virginia Street, home to some of Glasgow’s most popular LGBTQ+ venues, will be buzzing all weekend with themed after-parties and live performances. Notable venues like The Waterloo Bar, Katie’s Bar, and The Riding Room will also host special events, embracing the city’s diverse queer nightlife scene.

With hotel rooms filling up fast, visitors are urged to book accommodations early. Popular picks include:

YOTEL Glasgow – in the heart of the city, ideal for nightlife access

Native Glasgow – 1920s charm near Merchant City

voco Grand Central – luxury and history beside Central Station

Motel One Glasgow – budget-friendly and stylish

A spokesperson for the event said:

“Glasgow Pride is more than a weekend — it’s a movement of visibility, resilience, and celebration. We’re proud to build a safe and vibrant space for everyone under the rainbow, whether you're marching, performing, or cheering from the sidelines.”

In a show of solidarity, local and online businesses are supporting Pride. The Leather Impressions — known for handcrafted fetish fashion — is offering a 10% discount on leather harnesses and other pride-themed gear throughout July in celebration of Glasgow Pride, with part of the proceeds going to LGBTQ+ mental health support initiatives.

Plan Your Visit

Visitors are encouraged to use public transport and prepare for possible delays in the city centre during parade hours. For updates and full listings: