Vote for your favourite hidden gem in Scotland, as The Scotsman Scran Awards finalists revealed

The nominations for this year’s Scran Awards have closed, with finalists decided for all categories, but for one we need our readers’ help.

The inaugural Scotsman Scran Awards are taking place in June, and we’ve been inundated with nominations which our panel of judges have whittled down to the finalists. These finalists will be invited to the awards ceremony on 19 June at Platform in Glasgow.The Scotsman Scran Awards have been developed to celebrate the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is. From Michelin-Starred fine dining to coffee shops and celebrated chefs and spirits, the Scottish food, drink and hospitality scene is a melting pot of talent and innovation, and these awards will be celebrating the very best of this.

While judging on the categories has taken place, the winner of one will be decided by our readers. The Hidden Gem award celebrates hospitality businesses in Scotland that are off the beaten track, and offer something different to guests. The finalists are below, and voting is open now until 5 June. Please help us decide the winner by visiting www.scranawards.co.uk

Thanks to our sponsors: Benriach Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky - Headline sponsor & Newcomer of the Year, Glasgow Distillery - Sponsor of New Product of the Year, Chef Works - Sponsor of Scottish Chef of the Year and the Scotch Whisky Association - Sponsor of Sustainability Award.

The finalists in the Hidden Gem category are as follows:

A Pinch of Salt, Edinburgh

A Pinch of Salt Tollcross is a converted police box nestled in the suburb of Tollcross. It’s the sister business of award-winning Salt Café in Morningside and is a hidden gem because it sits off the beaten track. It’s only accessible by foot (or bike) on a cobbled lane leading within view of Edinburgh Castle, and due to its unobtrusive sage colour it blends in quite naturally with the leafy suburb in which it sits.

Bellfield Brewery Taproom and Beer Garden, Edinburgh

The Bellfield team say they are a hidden gem as the taproom and beer garden are tucked down a wee lane in Abbeyhill, sandwiched between a car mechanics and (new) student flats. Their excellent reviews mean that people who enjoy discovering new places, seek them out.

Gavin’s Mill, Milngavie

Gavin’s Mill is a historic old mill beside the Allander Water in Milngavie. It houses a shop which sells Fair Trade, zero waste and ethically sourced products. The Mill is accessed today by an underpass which brings you out directly in front of its gardens and even after six years, many people are still surprised to find Gavin’s Mill.

NB Distillery Ginspiration Tour, North Berwick

NB Distillery is an independently owned, small batch craft distillery, anchored in the beautiful coastal town of North Berwick, East Lothian. On the Ginspiration Tour, guests are warmly welcomed with a drink of their London Dry Gin and tonic whilst the team share the NB story.

The Pierhouse, Port Appin

Tucked away in the quaint village of Port Appin, The Pierhouse strives to tell the many stories of Scotland in everything they do, showcasing the country at its best to travellers and locals alike. This hidden gem is nestled on the shores of Loch Linnhe, in a peaceful fishing village on a secluded peninsula between Oban and Ballachullish, offering guests the perfect escape from everyday life.

The Radhuni Restaurant, Loanhead

Joining an elite group of Indian restaurants in the UK by winning and retaining an AA Rosette for culinary excellence is the latest example of Radhuni’s star status yet blink and you’ll miss it on a nondescript street in the former mining town of Loanhead on the outskirts of Edinburgh..

Tipsy Midgie Whisky and Gin Drinkery, Edinburgh

Tipsy Midgie is an intimate 30 seater whisky bar with, the team say, the largest whisky list in Edinburgh. It’s also the latest project from The Whisky Forager, who previously owned award winning seafood restaurant, the Kilted Lobster and whisky and food pairing restaurant, Whisky Forager.

Wild Kabn Kitchen, Loch Fyne

Located off-the-beaten track on the shores of Loch Fyne, Wild Kabn Kitchen is offering totally unique food experiences, such as cooking on an open fire. The team say there is no other outdoor food experience in Scotland quite like this - it is a hidden gem.

Wilson's Farm and Kitchen, Kelso