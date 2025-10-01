UK's first vegan hotel located in picturesque Scottish town to shut down

The UK’s first vegan hotel, located in a picturesque Scottish town, is closing down.

The team behind Saorsa 1875 - the UK’s first plant-based hotel - in Pitlochry have announced the hotel’s “chapter has come to an end” as they plan to close the business to “move on to new opportunities.”

Posting on the hotel’s social media, owner Sandra McLaren-Stewart wrote: “Where do we begin when talking about the Saorsa journey? What began as a dream — to create a space that celebrated compassion, sustainability, and the joy of plant-based living — grew into something bigger than we could ever have imagined.

“Today, with full hearts, we want to share that the Saorsa 1875 chapter has come to an end, simply because it is the right time for us. We have new paths to follow and new avenues to explore which we are so excited about. We have been at Saorsa for seven years and weathered a major recession, sky-rocketing energy prices and worldwide pandemic — we didn’t choose the best time to launch a completely new concept, that’s a certain, but we survived and prospered and we have you to thank for that.

“When we decided to open the UK’s first Vegan hotel, we never imagined the impact it would have. When the press got a hold of the news everything truly blew up – overnight our hotel was on all major news publications in the UK and Europe, and reported on by CNN. That level of coverage never really stopped; it was truly a surreal experience for us to see the dream we had make its way around the world.

“From the very beginning, this was never just a business for us. We didn’t follow trends, we didn’t do this to capitalise on a market. Saorsa is an extension of our family – a way of opening up our home, our values and our way of living to others. So many remarkable people have walked through our red doors – from wonderful film stars and writers to ordinary people, like us, who had an open mind and wanted to experience considering moments at Saorsa. We have served over 125,000 stunning dinners to like-minded, compassionate and caring souls. We have opened the doors to all your companions too – from dogs, cats and rabbits to guinea pigs and budgies (no, really).

“Our commitment has always been to create more than just a hotel and restaurant. Saorsa 1875 is a place where sustainability isn’t just a buzz word but something we worked hard to achieve. From the choices we made in the kitchen to the way we ran the hotel, we worked to tread lightly, support those who shared our vision, and show that hospitality could be both kind to the planet and truly exceptional. We received accolades and awards which we are very proud of, but truthfully, it was the every day joy that was the real award.

“For us - we are not saying goodbye. We are simply turning the page, moving into new ventures and opportunities within the industry, still guided by the same vision and values that have carried us so far. We can’t wait to see what comes next with you.”

The hotel opened in a Victorian mansion in 2018 on East Moulin Road in the popular Perthshire town and was 100% plant-based, from the food to the toiletries, drinks, furnishings, cleaning products and staff uniforms.

The business was put up for sale for offers around £950,000 in May 2024 Ms McLaren-Stewart confirming it’d stay open until a buyer was found.

Since opening it has been a popular spot for vegans, vegetarians and those curious about the ethos with the team saying they’ve served more than 125,000 dinners since opening. Celebrity guests have stayed at the hotel, including Alan Carr.

