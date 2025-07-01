Four of the shortlisted Scottish business in the Uber Eats 2025 Restaurant of the Year Awardsplaceholder image


Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year 2025: Here are the 10 Scottish restaurants shortlisted for the £100,000 prize

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 00:02 BST

The winning restaurant will take home £100,000 to invest and grow their business.

For the fourth year in a row, Uber Eats is holding its Restaurant of the Year Awards - and there are 10 Scottish businesses in the running.

They all have a chance of winning the £100,000 main prize, with other awards on offer include the Women in Food Award, the Climate Impact Award, the Healthy Eats Award, the Social Impact Award and the Next Gen Award.

All finalists will also receive a £5,000 prize and a tailored support package from Uber Eats to help boost their business.

Joining the judging panel are some of the most recognisable names in food culture today: Levi Roots, famed entrepreneur and musician; Clodagh McKenna, Irish celebrity chef and TV host; and last year’s standout winner Natty Crutchfield, whose restaurant went from cult hit to national fame.

Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, said: “The Restaurant of the Year Awards are not just celebrating restaurants, we’re investing in the future of food. The new Next Gen Trailblazer Award is a bold step in backing the young innovators who are rewriting the rules of hospitality”.

The awards ceremony will take place later this year at Here @ Outernet in London, where all regional winners and trailblazers will gather to celebrate their achievements, alongside media, industry leaders and special guests.

Here are the 10 shortlisted Scottish restaurants.

YAYAS have three takeaways in and around Glasgow - on Paisley Road West, the St Enoch Centre and Giffnock. They specialise in "gourmet German style doner kebabs, made with premium lean beef or chicken, served traditional hand made Turkish bread." and "flame grilled peri peri chicken with a option of six different flavours."

1. YAYAS

Popular Vietnamese restaurant Non Viet also has three branches in Glasgow - on Sauchiehall Street, Dumbarton Road (a vegan version), and Great Western Road. They offer both eat in and takeaway of traditional dishes like summer rolls and pho noodle soup.

2. Non Viet

Located on Edinburgh's South Clerk Street, Noodles & Dumplings delivers on its name - offering Chinese noodle and dumpling dishes rated by many as the best in Scotland's Capital.

3. Noodles & Dumplings

Japanese eaterie Okome have two branches in Glasgow, one in Byres Road and one in Shawlands, plus premises in Bearsden and Paisley. They're up for the award thanks to their tasty sushy, ramen and rice bowls.

4. Okome

