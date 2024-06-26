A Scottish bakery is being forced to impose strict new rules on customers as demand soars.

Lannan Bakery in Edinburgh, which was just named the world’s best new bakery by French Guide La Liste, has informed customers of tough new rules.

Posting on their socials, owner Darcie explained that due to increased demand, customers would be limited to how many pastries they can buy, and are also being banned from taking pictures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It reads: “An update from us - please read! Summer is here and Lannan is busier than ever - viennoiserie is selling out by 10am and the queue is starting earlier each day. So starting from Thursday, in line with feedback from our customers, we’re putting a limit of 2 of each pastry per customer.

“This is something I’ve tried to avoid since we opened, but it’s now a necessary step to ensure as many of you as possible are able to try our pastries.

“We advise you arrive between 7.30-9 to purchase viennoiserie. Cakes and custard slice come out around 9/9.30, sandwiches and pala romana come out around 11/11.30.

“We’d like to kindly ask that you avoid taking photographs of us at work, that includes both front and back of house. We’re so happy that you enjoy the bakery as much as we do, and we love seeing all your photographs but please don’t photograph us while we’re working, it’s a distraction and it makes us uncomfortable!

“Finally, please try to stick to 6 people in the shop at a time, we’re only small! The fuller the shop, the less you can see what’s on the counter and valuable things are getting broken by backpacks etc.

“We’re a small bakery, with a small team and we’re working at maximum capacity everyday. I’m aware it may seem like I’m laying down too many rules, but my priority is keeping both my wonderful staff and customers happy - I hope this will do both!

Thank you so much for all your support, and we’re looking forward to seeing you from Thursday, Darcie x”

The award-winning bakery offers a wide range of fantastic pastries - from cinnamon croissants, Nduja honey buns to smoked ham and cheddar pastries | NW

In early June, Lannan was awarded Pastry Opening of the Year Award from La Liste’s Pastry Awards 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Liste is a global guide to the best restaurants and hotels, and is made up based on the compilation of thousands of publications, hundreds of guidebooks, and millions of online reviews to give users an overview of the world's best restaurants and hotels.

Owner Darcie Maher said of the accolade: "As a Scottish pastry chef, who specialises in French viennoiserie, collecting this award at Les jardins des Invalides in Paris was an honour.

"I’m grateful to La Liste for both the recognition and the invitation. 25 exceptional pastry chefs from across the world were given an award and it’s a privilege to be included.

"Thank you for creating an award dedicated to us. We’re so often overlooked. We’re first in the bakery in the morning, and the last out the restaurant at night."