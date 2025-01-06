Twelfth Night cake: Origins and recipe for end of Christmas bake including ‘perfect’ Roscón de Reyes

Twelfth Night marks the end of Christmas, but did you know there’s a tradition of baking a cake to celebrate?

Depending on religion, Twelfth Night is either the 5 or 6 January and is traditionally when Christmas decorations are taken down. This date marks the end of the twelve days of Christmas and culminates in the festival of Epiphany on January 6. This festival or feast was marked by coming together for a meal, and it included a traditional cake.

The tradition of the Twelfth Night cake dates back to medieval Europe, specifically to the celebration of the Feast of Epiphany, which commemorates the visit of the three wise men (Magi) to the infant Jesus.

The cake itself is closely related to the "King Cake," a traditional dessert in many countries. In medieval times, a bean or a coin was hidden inside the cake, and whoever found it was crowned "King" or "Queen" of the night’s festivities. The cake became a symbol of good luck for the year to come.

The tradition of eating a cake on Twelfth Night is still practiced in many parts of the world today, in countries such as France, Spain, and parts of Latin America. Sadly it has fallen out of favour in the UK. The cake is sometimes referred to as a "Galette des Rois" in France or "Roscón de Reyes" in Spain.

In the UK, the Twelfth Night cake was very similar to a Christmas cake, a dense fruit cake with nuts and spices. In Europe, the cake is a bit lighter and can be a brioche style large doughnut shape (Roscón de Reyes) or made with puff pastry (La galette des rois).

Here’s a recipe for a traditional fruit cake style cake and a ‘perfect’ Roscón de Reyes.

Traditional Recipe for Twelfth Night Cake

The specific recipe can vary by region, but a typical Twelfth Night cake recipe includes rich ingredients such as fruit, nuts, and spices. Below is a general guide to making a traditional British-style Twelfth Night cake.

Ingredients

120g mixed dried fruit (e.g., currants, raisins, sultanas)

120g cup candied peel (chopped)

60g chopped almonds

60g soft butter

120g brown sugar

2 large eggs

250g self-raising flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

50ml milk

1 tablespoon brandy (optional)

1 small coin, bean, or figurine (for the tradition of the hidden prize)

Icing sugar (for decoration)

Method

If using dried fruit, soak it in warm water or tea for a few hours or overnight to plump it up. Drain and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 325°F (160°C) and grease and line a cake tin (about 8-9 inches).

Cream the softened butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Beat in the eggs, one at a time, ensuring they are fully incorporated.

Mix the spices into the flour, then gradually fold this into the butter mixture.

Add the milk and brandy, mixing until the batter is smooth.

Stir in the soaked dried fruit, candied peel, and chopped almonds.

Pour the mixture into the prepared cake tin and spread it out evenly.

Carefully insert the coin or small figurine (make sure it’s wrapped in parchment paper to avoid contamination).

Bake for 1.5 to 2 hours or until a skewer comes out clean when inserted into the centre of the cake.

Allow the cake to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Once cool, dust the cake with icing sugar, or you can also decorate it with candied fruits, sugar, and a crown-shaped decoration to emphasize the "King" theme.

Cut the cake into slices and enjoy it with family and friends, remembering to find the hidden surprise.

Roscón de Reyes

This recipe comes from Sabrina Damiani, owner of Damiani Fine Dining based in Edinburgh.

She explained the celebration and cake, saying: “The “Cabalgata de los Reyes” is held on January 5 throughout Spain, in both large cities and small towns. Allegorical floats, very similar to those seen during carnival, parade through the main streets in a festive atmosphere, commemorating the arrival of the Magi.

“The typical dessert for this occasion is the Roscón de Reyes, a delicate and delicious brioche-like bread flavoured with orange blossom water and adorned with festive candied fruit and almonds. It’s perfect when served with hot chocolate and cream.

“After many years, I’ve finally perfected the recipe for the best Roscón ever.”

And here it is.

Roscón de Reyes recipe

Sabrina Damiani

Preferment

110g strong bread flour

90g whole milk

5g fresh yeast or 3g fast action yeast

Dough

400g strong bread flour

2 medium eggs

120 ml whole milk

2 oranges zested

15g fresh yeast or 7g fast action yeast

1 teaspoon of orange blossom water

1 teaspoon of rum or brandy

90g caster sugar

60g unsalted butter

Candied orange decoration

50g flaked almonds

100g pearl sugar

150g candied fruit (oranges, cherries)

Method

Make a pre-ferment the night before. Mix the flour, yeast and milk. Knead until just combined.

For extra flavour, put the amount of milk for the dough (120 ml) in a saucepan with the peel of an orange. Heat until boiling and leave covered overnight.

The next day put the pre-ferment, milk and the rest of the dough ingredients and knead until the dough looks very elastic. You can use the dough hook of a Kitchen Aid or similar

Leave to rise for an hour and a half in a bowl covered with a cloth.

Press to remove the air and form a ball. Make a hole in the centre and shape it in a ring.

Transfer in a greased baking sheet.

Leave on the tray and brush with egg. Add pearl sugar, candied fruit and flaked almonds all over the ring.

Cover again with a cloth and leave in a warm place to double for 1 hour or 90 minutes.