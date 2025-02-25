Three Scottish chefs in final for nationwide ‘holy grail’ scholarship

The finalists for the Roux Scholarship 2025 have been revealed and three Scottish chefs have made the cut.

It is a prestigious competition named after one of Britain’s most famous chefs, which aims to identify the finest culinary talent in the UK and has launched the careers of many of today’s well known professionals.

Now three Scottish chefs have been named as finalists for this year’s Roux Scholarship, which recognises exceptional culinary skills and innovative approach to cooking.

Glasgiw-born Alan Hughes, chef de partie at Gleneagles, where the late Andrew Fairlie, the first ever winner of the scholarship in 1984, has a namesake; Swann Auffray a chef at The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh and Fraser Cameron, head chef at The Globe Inn , High Street, Dumfries, are among 18 chefs chosen to compete in the regional finals

The trio have a chance of winning a place on tes coveted scholarship judged by Michel Roux Jnr, Alain Roux, Emily Roux, Adam Smith, Simon Hulstone. Well-known TV chefs are also on the panel, including Angela Hartnett of the Great British Menu, Brian Turner, who appeared on Ready, Steady, Cook and James Martin of James Martin’s Saturday Morning, among others.

The Strathearn restaurant in Gleneagles

This year’s finalists, including 14 newcomers, represent a diverse range of culinary establishments, spanning from Scotland to Devon, showcasing the breadth and depth of culinary talent across the UK.

The Roux Scholarship continues to be a driving force in the UK culinary landscape as this year’s competition has attracted a diverse pool of applicants, with just four finalists – Charlie D’Lima (2024), Rebecca Tough (2024), Darryl Shotlander (2024), and Liam Pride (2022) – returning to compete once again.

The competition also highlights the growing presence of female chefs in the industry, with four women – Katherine Altham, Nikoletta Theofylaktidou, Rebecca Tough, and Erin Yates – vying for the coveted title.

The finalists hail from a wide range of establishments, from a private school in Devon to Dumfries’ Globe Inn, an historic Scottish inn once frequented by Robert Burns, contract catering companies, and world-renowned three-star Michelin restaurants , demonstrating the competition’s reach and influence across the culinary spectrum.

Michel Roux Jr, co-chairman of the judging panel, said: “It is fantastic to see such a diverse range of establishments represented from across the country. It’s particularly encouraging to see chefs supported by past Roux Scholars and finalists. We were truly inspired by the innovative recipes, particularly the creative use of affordable ingredients and the display of skillful techniques.”

Alain Roux, also co-chairman of the judging panel, added: “The chefs demonstrated a remarkable ability to transform the core ingredients into a wide array of dishes, showcasing interesting flavour profiles and global influences. The regional finals will be a true test of their culinary prowess, and we are eagerly anticipating seeing their dishes come to life. The ability to translate a compelling recipe into a truly memorable dish is what we look for in a Roux Scholar.”

Emily Roux shared her enthusiasm for the finalists' creativity. She said: “The recipes were incredibly diverse, showcasing a fascinating mix of ingredients and influences, including a notable presence of Japanese flavours. Gurnard is a personal favourite, and I was delighted to see it featured so prominently and prepared in such innovative ways.”

Adam Smith reflected on his experience as a judge.

He said: “It’s been eye-opening to be on the other side of the recipe judging process. The diversity of cuisines and the influence they have on contemporary cooking is truly inspiring. Seeing the different interpretations of the four required ingredients has been a fascinating experience.”

Simon Hulstone added: “The finalists represent a fantastic mix of talent from all corners of the UK. It’s encouraging to see support from a range of establishments, from small inns to Michelin-starred restaurants, and particularly rewarding to see new faces entering the competition.”

Fraser Cameron of The Globe Inn Dumfries is one of the Roux Scholarship finalists for 2025 | Lolliography

For Mr Cameron, this is an exciting time at the Globe Inn restaurant as it has recently garnered significant recognition, including being named Scotland’s Best Eating Experience by VisitScotland, Dumfries & Galloway Life Restaurant of the Year, and achieving a prestigious Michelin listing for 2025. Cameron’s finalist spot in the Roux Scholarship adds another significant accolade to this impressive list.

Mr Cameron said: “I am incredibly honoured and excited to be a finalist in the Roux Scholarship. This is a dream come true, and I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase my skills alongside some of the best chefs in the country. It’s particularly special to receive this recognition in a year that has already been so successful for The Globe.

“Securing the VisitScotland award, the Dumfries & Galloway Life Restaurant of the Year title, and a Michelin listing has been a tremendous team effort, and I’m thrilled to add this personal achievement to our collective success. I’m particularly looking forward to the challenge of the regional finals and representing The Globe Inn on this prestigious platform. The support from the team at The Globe has been invaluable, and I’m determined to make them proud.”