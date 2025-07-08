The new picnic brunch launched earlier this summer, and it’s the closest thing I've seen to a Dubai-style brunch, says Rosalind Erskine.

Bottomless brunches have been a popular way to spend a weekend since they were introduced to the UK about ten years ago. Similar to a Dubai-style brunch, where there’s a near endless buffet lunch and countless drinks available, these decadent brunches have taken off in cities across the country.

Having lived in Dubai for over three years, I was a regular to these sociable brunches, usually held on a Friday - the first day of the weekend over there then.

Seeing them being replicated back home, once I returned, was a nice reminder of how myself and my friends used to spend some of our leisure time. But in Scotland, we’ve always had to forgo the bottomless part of the weekend brunch. Our licensing laws mean that no venue can supply anyone with endless drinks, therefore a limit of three or four is imposed.

The Veuve Clicquot picnic brunch is running until September at the Old Course Hotel. | contributed

The latest addition to the weekend brunch is the Veuve Clicquot Champagne picnic brunch, which is taking place on the first Sunday of the month at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews from June until September. The ticketed event has been a sell-out success so far, and sees guests enjoy the three-hour buffet, picnic brunch in the hotel’s bright and airy conservatory as well as on the lawn outside, with its sweeping views of the Old Course, weather permitting.

When we visited early this month, the menu consisted of ham, cheese and salad focaccia sandwiches; pork pies, onion bhajis, a selection of cheeses; chutney, picalilli; charcuterie; vegetable crudités and hummus dips. For dessert there was tiramisu; chocolate brownie, a selection of macaroons and shortbread as well as large jars of sweets such as Skittles and jelly beans.

To accompany the picnic, there is three glasses of Veuve Clicquot Champagne or French Bloom – a refined, alcohol-free sparkling alternative from Limoux, France. There was also live music from a DJ.

The elegant setting and good food was as close to a Dubai-style brunch as I’ve attended back home - just the grey skies and occasional rain shower reminded us that we were in Scotland.

The picnic brunch runs from noon-3pm. But for those wanting to make an afternoon and evening of it, you can head up to The Deck where incredible views of West Sands Beach, the Old Course and St Andrews can be enjoyed, day or night.

There’s also private pods to keep guests cosy if it’s a cooler day, and The Deck’s own fully-stocked bar means you will not need to go far for refreshments. Furthermore, within the hotel, guests can also enjoy the Champagne bar, offering Veuve Clicquot by the glass or bottle, available at an additional charge.

The Veuve Clicquot Picnic Brunch series will be held on August 3 and September 7.