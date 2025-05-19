The magical Scottish island with stunning views, amazing food & new ‘gastro-distillery’

This stunning Scottish island is one of the top tourist destinations, and it’s now home to a new gastro-distillery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Isle of Skye is one of the most visited destinations in the UK, and is home to multiple award winning restaurants as well as some of the most stunning scenery in Scotland. It’s also now home to a new gastro-distillery.

Heritage Images/Getty Images

One of Skye’s long-standing, and award-winning, restaurants with rooms, The Three Chimneys, and Skye’s oldest distillery, Talisker, have announced their latest plans to lead the rise of the gastro-distillery on the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In spring 2024, The Three Chimneys and Talisker came together for the first time to launch an immersive pop-up dining experience at the distillery on the shores of Loch Harport.

Following the success of this collaboration, The Three Chimneys and Talisker have now agreed a longer-term commitment to the venture, celebrating Skye as a world-class food and travel destination.

The Three Chimneys will now take up a more permanent position at Talisker, showcasing the rise of the gastro-distillery, and reinforcing the island’s reputation for culinary creativity.

This news follows on from The Glenturret Lalique being awarded two Michelin Stars in 2024. This restaurant is the first fine dining experience within a distillery and the first to achieve such an accolade, proving that good food and whisky are a sought-after, and stunning, collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three Chimneys at Talisker experience invites guests to fully immerse themselves in the rugged coastal landscape of Skye , through locally sourced food and drink and a shared commitment to local growers, crofters, producers and craftspeople on Skye.

Inspiration for the menus is taken from Talisker Distillery’s unique location on the Minginish peninsula and an air that is filled with the salt and spray of the sea.

Dishes complement the maritime character of Talisker with its notes of smoke, spice, peat, salt and pepper.

Three Chimneys at Talisker | contributed

Led by head chef, Paul Green and his team, The Three Chimneys at Talisker’s a la carte menu for summer 2025 will include an array of freshly caught langoustines, oysters, mussels and scallops. Diners can also enjoy the already famous seafood platter or locally cured meats and cheeses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A variety of exclusive themed evening and lunchtime events will also showcase the best of Skye's culinary and cultural offerings, including summer barbecues, Scottish Ceilidhs and bespoke ‘Made by the Sea’ dining experiences, inspired by Talisker whisky and the rich maritime heritage of Skye.

Whisky Magazine has already reported that The Three Chimneys at Talisker collaboration “provides a blueprint for success that other distilleries should take note of”

Some of the seafood dishes at the Three Chimneys at Talisker | Contributed

Brett Davidge, managing director of The Wee Hotel Company, which owns The Three Chimneys on Skye and the award-winning Pierhouse Hotel at Port Appin in Argyll said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the fantastic response to The Three Chimneys at Talisker dining experience since launching the venture with the distillery in 2024. We’re now looking forward to elevating the concept even further and leading the rise of the gastro-distillery on Skye.

“The ethos of both the Three Chimneys and Talisker are rooted in local produce and the communities that make up the Isle of Skye. With this in mind, The Three Chimneys at Talisker will continue to celebrate the best of Skye, Land and Sea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Aitken, Talisker brand home manager, added: “It’s been a privilege to work with the incredibly talented team at The Three Chimneys to bring this partnership to life, offering guests a new dimension to their experience with us. The feedback we’ve received has affirmed that we’ve created something special together.

“At Talisker we’re fortunate to be able to host people from all over the world, from Carbost to California, and we’re proud to be playing our part in cementing Skye as a must visit destination for food and whisky lovers by extending this partnership.”

The Three Chimneys and The House over By with its six guest rooms is located on the shores of Loch Dunvegan with the dramatic backdrop of the Duirinish peninsula of Skye, just 30 minutes’ drive from Talisker.

The original five-star AA restaurant at The Three Chimneys is included in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland, as well as the Good Food Guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Three Chimneys at Talisker is currently open seven days per week until the end of the summer from 12pm until 4pm.

The newly designed waterfront venue at Talisker provides space for up to 40 diners. Advance online bookings of up to eight people per table are welcomed. Larger and exclusive use bookings are accepted by prior arrangement by emailing [email protected]

For three nights only on the 22, 23 and 24 May, The Three Chimneys chefs will provide a personal and immersive ‘Spring Awakening’ dining experience at The Three Chimneys at Talisker.

With only 16 seats available per evening, this intimate setting offers a rare opportunity to engage with The Three Chimneys’ chefs as they present a carefully curated tasting menu, celebrating the flavours of spring, including Scallop, Rosemary & Talisker Whisky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad