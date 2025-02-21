19 stunning pictures showing how the Isle of Skye has changed over the years

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 21st Feb 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 17:24 BST

The Isle of Skye is one of the most popular Scottish islands to visit, and in some ways it has changed drastically over the years.

Skye is a popular destination for tourists and visitors alike, with its most well known attractions such as the Fairy Pools and Old Man of Storr welcoming thousands of people per year. It’s also an amazing place to visit for some of the best restaurants in Scotland.

But this island has changed over the years, from crofting to traditional crafts, although some things have stayed the same. Here we take a look back at pictures showing how Skye has changed over the past 100 years.

While many things have changed, Skye's scenery and landmarks such as the Old Man of Storr, have remained the same

1. Old Man of Storr

While many things have changed, Skye's scenery and landmarks such as the Old Man of Storr, have remained the same | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A Skye crofter using a Caschrom - ancient foot plough originated in Iron Age

2. Crofting

A Skye crofter using a Caschrom - ancient foot plough originated in Iron Age | Culture Club/Getty Images)

Old Crofters Cottage, near Broadford, looking North, Isle of Skye, Scotland, 20th century.

3. Crofting

Old Crofters Cottage, near Broadford, looking North, Isle of Skye, Scotland, 20th century. | CM Dixon/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Cutting Peat near Edinbane, Isle of Skye, Scotland, c1960

4. Cutting peat

Cutting Peat near Edinbane, Isle of Skye, Scotland, c1960 | CM Dixon/Heritage Images/Getty Images

