19 stunning pictures showing how the Isle of Skye has changed over the years

Skye is a popular destination for tourists and visitors alike, with its most well known attractions such as the Fairy Pools and Old Man of Storr welcoming thousands of people per year. It’s also an amazing place to visit for some of the best restaurants in Scotland.
But this island has changed over the years, from crofting to traditional crafts, although some things have stayed the same. Here we take a look back at pictures showing how Skye has changed over the past 100 years.
1. Old Man of Storr
While many things have changed, Skye's scenery and landmarks such as the Old Man of Storr, have remained the same | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
2. Crofting
A Skye crofter using a Caschrom - ancient foot plough originated in Iron Age | Culture Club/Getty Images)
3. Crofting
Old Crofters Cottage, near Broadford, looking North, Isle of Skye, Scotland, 20th century. | CM Dixon/Heritage Images/Getty Images
4. Cutting peat
Cutting Peat near Edinbane, Isle of Skye, Scotland, c1960 | CM Dixon/Heritage Images/Getty Images