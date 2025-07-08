The hidden art themed Scottish cocktail bar that has been named as one of the best in the world

A Scottish cocktail bar has made it on to the list of the best in the world.

A hidden Scottish speakeasy style bar has been named as one of the best in the world. The Absent Ear in Glasgow’s Merchant City has made it on to the prestigious Top 500 Bars list for the first time.

The award-winning cocktail bar was added to the global list at number 466 in an announcement of the Top 500 Bars for 2025.

Founder of the Top 500 Bars, Anthony Poncier explained that the 2025 list demonstrates renewed dynamism in the global cocktail bar industry with more cities added to the list, saying: “The past few years have been a test of resilience for the bar industry. But now we’re witnessing an incredible resurgence of creativity and innovation. Our ranking captures this effervescence and highlights the most influential establishments on a global scale, that are shaping the global drinks scene.”

Introducing the 2025 rankings, the Top 500 Bars team said: “This year the industry has started to boom again with a lot of new bars around the world. For 2025, the Top 500 bars ranking involves 125 different cities in 53 different countries. The ranking is quite different from last year with more countries and new bars.

“We hope that this list will help bartenders and customers discover bars wherever they visit.”

The Top 500 Bars list for 2025 is being released in stages starting with bars ranked 500-401 on July 5 and 6. The full list and the ceremony for the Top 100 will be held in Florence on November 10.

The Top 500 Bars list is known for its comprehensive ranking of cocktail bars worldwide and, the team said: “In the era of big data, AI and other digital revolutions, it seemed important to us that the bar industry takes advantage of these innovations to determine a global ranking.

​”We aggregated the data from over two thousand sources on the web, in more than twenty languages. And we not only used the opinions of experts, journalists and influencers but also rankings, reviews on platforms, social media and search engines to complete the set. This data set makes it possible to appeal to the greatest number of opinions on the model of 'the wisdom of crowds', by creating this ranking via an algorithm from thousands of data. As the saying goes: 'we are smarter than me'. It's about finding a complementary ranking with existing selections to highlight the daily work of individuals who drive this industry.”

The Absent Ear opened in 2021 and is inspired by the late, great Vincent Van Gogh, with drinks and themes that celebrates his artistic legacy. The underground, immersive bar is accessed via a hidden buzzer and door.

The cocktail bar has been in the Top 50 Bars in the UK since 2022 and is currently at number 33. Their judges said of the hidden bar: “Delightfully disorientating speakeasy concept bar hidden in the heart of Glasgow' s Merchant City. Inspired by the late, great Vincent Van Gogh, our theme celebrates his artistic legacy with a healthy splash of creativity and just a drop of his madness.

“Once you find this multi-award-winning hidden speakeasy, guests are transported into a two-room digital gallery menu where art and cocktails collide. Featuring weird and wonderful drinks and everything in between, Glasgow’s best bartenders have crafted a daring menu where the art of the cocktail inspires the cocktail from the art.”

Of past award wins, Alex Riches, head of operations at Absent Ear, said: “These accolades are a testament to the unmatched talent, creativity, and dedication of our team, whose hard work continues to set new standards in both Scotland and the UK’s cocktail scene.

“Absent Ear’s mission is to elevate Glasgow hospitality, push drink boundaries, and cement Absent Ear’s reputation as an award winning cocktail destination.”

The Absent Ear debuted a new, gallery-inspired menu in late 2024. Featuring weird and wonderful drinks and everything in between, the bartenders have crafted a daring menu where the art of the cocktail inspires the cocktail from the art.