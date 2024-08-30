These are some of the best whisky distilleries to visit in Scotland.These are some of the best whisky distilleries to visit in Scotland.
These are some of the best whisky distilleries to visit in Scotland.

The best Scotch whisky experiences revealed - including stunning Highland and Island distilleries

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 30th Aug 2024, 17:16 BST
A new index has revealed the best whisky distilleries in Scotland to visit.

The Milroy’s Whisky Travel Index has analysed data assessing the variety, quality and cost of whisky experiences to find the top 50 distilleries and visitor centres in Scotland.

Locations were scored on their relative performance in 15 different categories, including the cost of tours and tastings, the variety of experiences offered, visitor feedback, nearby amenities, and the quality of the whisky they produce.

Here are the top 10 whisky distilleries in Scotland - and their score - according to this index.

Score - 92.24

1. Ardbeg

Score - 92.24 Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Score- 88.97

2. Johnnie Walker Princes Street

Score- 88.97 Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Score - 83.97

3. Glenkinchie Distillery

Score - 83.97 Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Score - 83.84

4. Springbank Distillery

Score - 83.84 Photo: Leslie Barrie/geograph.org.uk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandHighland