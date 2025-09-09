6 of the best food and drink books for autumn - including ‘cosy’ Highlands cook book

With autumn around the corner, it’ll soon be the ideal weather for a warming Sunday roast or hearty soup. With this in mind, Rosalind Erskine takes a look at some of the best new cookbooks - and one whisky book - that bring loads of inspiration to the table as the season changes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sama Sama: Comfort food from my Malaysian-Scottish kitchen by Julie Lin

Out now priced at £26.

Sama Sama by Julie Lin | contributed

For chef, writer, TV presenter and restaurateur Julie Lin , food has always been a way of connecting with her mixed heritage. Her mother hails from Malaysia and is Nyonya, Malay Chinese, and her father is Scottish, born and raised in Glasgow. ‘Have you eaten yet?’ is the question her mother asks her most frequently to this day, and by the age of three Julie was asking this in two different languages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie grew up learning how to toss pasta with chopsticks, listen to the sizzle of something cooking, and create a banquet out of leftovers; lessons that were integral in helping her embrace her culture.

Her debut cookbook, Sama Sama, is a celebration of Julie’s journey from family kitchen to her own restaurant with 90 delicious recipes and heart-warming stories of food and self-discovery.

Gloagburn: Recipes from a Scottish Farm by Alison Niven

Out on 25 September priced at £25.

The Gloagburn cookbook is out this month | contributed

If you’ve ever stopped for a coffee and a (quite frankly, brilliant) scone off the A9, you’ll likely have been at Gloagburn, a farm and coffee shop/deli that has been run by the Niven family for years.

The land has been farmed by the Nivens for over 100 years but at the heart of the business, which has diversified over the years, is the farmhouse kitchen. This new book tells the story of the family through easy, classic recipes from Alison’s Aga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the most of simple ingredients, including the oats, eggs and beef produced on the farm, Alison shares her secrets for unfussy and delicious home cooking.

From one-pot stews and casseroles to be slow-cooked in the oven, to beef stovies, tarts and twice-baked soufflé, these are hearty recipes to sustain busy family life. It also features recipes for the many biscuits, scones, slices and cakes that make the cafe so popular.

Winter in the Highlands by Flora Shedden

Out on 16 October 2025 priced at £26.

Winter in the Highlands is the new cookbook by Flora Shedden | contributed

In her fourth cookbook, acclaimed food writer and bakery owner Flora Shedden invites readers to banish the winter blues and embrace the stark beauty of the colder months in a cosy Highlands kitchen.

Step into an invitingly warm world of culinary delight with more than 70 delicious, sweet and savoury recipes that cater to the entire winter season - from roasted squash and apple soup, white chocolate and ginger fudge to herby roast turkey and all the trimmings - sage, hazelnut and rosemary stuffing, baked bread sauce and sprouts with tahini.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ring in the new year with a Hogmanay feast of venison wellington, leek dauphinoise and sherry and raisin ice cream and embrace new beginnings with steamed lemon pudding, baked shallots with brie toasts and neep boulangère.

Accompanied with picture-postcard photography throughout, as well as tips on festive decorating and tablescaping, Winter in the Highlands is a captivating culinary adventure and celebration of this most magical of times.

Feast: Recipes that Bring Joy by Sarah Rankin

Out on 2 October priced at £25.

Feast by Sarah Rankin | contributed

Scottish chef and food writer Sarah Rankin is releasing her latest cookbook, Feast this autumn. A collection of 15 curated menus, this crafted collection is a heartfelt tribute to the joy of gathering, the power of quality ingredients, and the deep connections forged around a table.

Feast is the perfect guide to effortless entertaining, offering nearly 100 recipes across 15 thoughtfully curated menus. Whether you're planning a festive holiday celebration, a relaxed family gathering or an intimate dinner with friends, this book has you covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on the finest seasonal ingredients, the complete, ready-to-use menus span every kind of occasion, from Sunday brunches and summer lunches, to unforgettable Hogmanay celebrations.

Feast offers readers a fresh approach to entertaining and everyday dining, from intimate dinners to celebratory feasts, each menu is a reflection of Sarah’s culinary philosophy: food should be generous, grounded, and deeply personal.

Blood, Sweat and Asparagus Spears: The Story of the 1990s Restaurant Revolution by Andrew Turvil

Out on 25 September priced at £19.

contributed

While not a cook book, this new release by former Good Food Guide editor Andrew Turvil will make for interesting reading for any foodie. It charts the rise of British food from “bland food and over-boiled veg” to “one of the world’s most exciting culinary hotspots.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew was lucky to be in a front row seat during this food revolution, trying Marco Pierrer White’s food at its finest, seeing Jamie Oliver make his TV debut and “fielding volcanic phone calls from irate chefs.”

Ever wondered how triple cooked chips, black miso cod and good coffee came to be staples of the last 10 years? Then this is the book for you.

Savour: A guide to tasting and exploring whiskies of the world by Kristiane Westray

Out on 9 October priced at £12.99.

Savour a guide to tasting and exploring whiskies of the world | contributed

If you’re a whisky fan, or just curious about this fabled drink, then this new book by writer Kristiane Westray is worth picking up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savour is a modern guide to one of the world’s most flavour-forward drinks: whisky. Whether you love whisky or aren't sure where to start, Kristiane Westray will take you on an immersive and inclusive expedition through the spirit.

The book has a practical guide on how to taste whisky, how to build a collection and how to work out which whiskies are best for your palate.