The 'beautiful' Scottish hotel that’s transformed its dining rooms in glamorous £5m makeover

A historic Scottish hotel that’s become a family-friendly destination has revealed its new dining venues and bar, after a £5M investment.

Crieff Hydro has completed its £5M dining refurbishment project, which sees the creation of six new bar and restaurant venues and refreshed menus for its existing dining spots.

One of the largest single investments ever made by one of Scotland’s oldest registered trading companies, it heralds a new era for the business , with the sixth generation of the Leckie family having steered the project.

The £5M investment and upgrade aims to meet the needs of new and younger generations with its new restaurant lineup, whilst remaining focussed on retaining its loyal family market.

Here we take a look at the new dining venues and bar.

Loggia restaurant The light and airy Loggia restaurant, with its uninterrupted views across Strathearn Valley, has a packed menu of brunch classics, many with an innovative twist, including croissant burgers, haggis Benedict, steak and eggs, waffles, pancakes and bagels. The drinks menu features a range of smoothies, lattes and cocktails. Guests can also enjoy afternoon tea here.

The Ballroom Bar The new Ballroom Bar is an elegant, relaxed, contemporary day-to-night bar.

The Ballroom Bar This totally reimagined space is a nod to Crieff Hydro's heritage while offering a relaxed, elegant and contemporary experience.

The Ballroom Bar Guest can settle into a booth or the bar seats or tables and linger with a mocktail, cocktail or a glass of champagne.