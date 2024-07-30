The beautiful Fife coastline stars on this new single malt whisky bottle
Independent Scottish distiller, Eden Mill, has released the latest in its annual Art of St Andrews whisky series.
This year’s bespoke artwork for the carton and label, with just 2,250 bottles produced, has been created by artist and printmaker, Babs Pease, and is inspired by the seaside town of St Andrews It features their university students doing a customary pier walk in their red gowns, with the cathedral on the skyline, golfers and some local sea life.
Pease’s work is influenced by flora, fauna, landscapes, seascapes and fishing villages. Her designs are carved into blocks of lino which are covered in ink then hand-printed at her home studio with a Victorian relief press.
“I take a lot of my artistic inspiration from the towns and villages along the Fife coast, so it was great to capture the energy and history of St Andrews harbour with this commission,” she says. “ The vibrant red colour used in the students’ gowns is reflected by the red wine Scott used to mature this single malt whisky”.
The liquid is matured in a combination of Amarone red wine casks from Italy’s Veneto region, along with Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherry casks from Jerez in Spain.
Last year’s release featured the work of local illustrator, Jill Calder, and sold out fast.
The Art of St Andrews 2024 is bottled retails for £150 and the first 100 bottles sold online will come with a free 5cl sample. The whisky is now available at Eden Mill’s flagship Market Street shop as well as popular local whisky shops Luvians and Taste of Scotland. The product will be sold UK-wide via www.edenmill.com from August 1.
