Scran Awards 2025: Nominate the best fine dining experience and hidden gem

The Scran Awards will take place in June and, as well as some new categories, such as best fine dining experience, we also have the return of the hidden gem award.

These awards are part of the 16 categories in the 2025 Scran Awards, which have been created to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drink and hospitality sector. The Scotsman wants to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

Anyone can nominate their favourite local restaurant, fine dining experience, whisky, newcomer, and hotel and cocktail bar now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hard-working individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape Scotland’s food and drink scene.

All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday, June 23 at Oran Mor in Glasgow’s west end. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and, of course, the awards themselves. It will be a must-attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink sector.

Luis Letelier-Lobos accepts the 'Hidden Gem' award on behalf on Midlothian curry house The Radhuni from event host Katy Johnston.

For the Best Fine Dining Experience award, we’re looking to hear about restaurants with opulent gastronomy and impeccable service. This prestigious accolade celebrates establishments that elevate dining to an art form, showcasing culinary mastery, luxurious ambiance, and an unforgettable journey for the senses. We’re looking to find out more with testimonials and feedback from guests; evidence of any additional accolades or awards received and what sets this restaurant or experience apart from competitors.

For the returning Hidden Gem award we want to hear about establishments that are off the beaten track but gained popularity once found. We're looking for somewhere that defines hidden gem on all levels. Tell us about why they describe themselves as a hidden gem; how they gained popularity; the impact they have had on the wider community and any future plans. Last year’s hidden gem winners were regional, voted for by you and included: The WeeCOOK Kitchen; The Borders Distillery; Café Cùil; The Prancing Stag; Sweet Mummas Kitchen and The Radhuni.

Staff at The Radhuni said of their win: “We are thrilled to announce that we are the winners of the ‘Hidden Gem’ category for the Edinburgh, Fife and East Scotland region in the Scotsman newspaper’s Scran Awards!

“It was amazing to go along to the awards attended by more than 200 guests at Glasgow venue Platform. We are so proud to have won, with so many other deserving dining establishments who were up for the award.

“All of the team is beyond grateful to all of you, our loyal customers who have supported us over the years, especially through the toughest of times! Thank you so much.”

WeeCOOK added: “Amazing night, great company in a room with some serious talent and inspirational Scottish hospitality & food & drink legends; old, new and emerging…and topped off for us with an award for best Hidden Gem! Huge congrats to all finalists and winners! Wow!”