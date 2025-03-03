Scottish vegan bakery loved by celebrities has closed down

A Scottish bakery, which had some famous fans, has closed down.

Owners of a popular Scottish vegan bakery have announced with a ‘heavy heart’ that they’re closing both cafes.

In a post shared on the business social media, owners of Glasgow bakery Plant Blonde Jennifer Walls and Marc Sorbie wrote: "To our Plant Blonde community, a heartfelt thank you. With a heavy heart we announce the closure of both our current coffee stores in Partick and Lush Glasgow city centre. To our incredible community - thank you for being part of our journey. Your support has been instrumental in shaping Plant Blonde and we're excited to continue growing in a way that truly aligns with our vision.

Plant Blonde

“Thank you for the memories, the moments and the love you have shared with us both at our Partick and our store inside Lush Glasgow City. It has been a fantastic fun journey creating many joyful moments. Having both stores allowed us to connect with people from all over the world. Thank you for making us part of your day, your week and your trip.

“We’re stepping into a new chapter at Plant Blonde, with our new studio and bakery nearly complete. We are excited to continue to create plant based clean cakes using the highest quality seasonal ingredients.”

Plant Blonde opened its first cafe on Hyndland Street in Glasgow’s west end in 2022 before opening in the huge Lush store on Buchanan Street in 2023.

Nicola Sturgeon at the Plant Blonde Cafe, Glasgow. Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

They served a selection of plant based sweet treats and savoury options. The team used to supply their wares wholesale to cafes such as Caffeine Battlefield, Rose and Grants and Juicy, and were known for their vegan empire biscuits.