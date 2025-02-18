Scottish restaurant awarded 3 AA Rosettes after only 6 months in business

A Scottish restaurant has been awarded 3 AA Rosettes, after only opening last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fine dining neighbourhood restaurant has been awarded 3 AA Rosettes, the only restaurant in Scotland to achieve this accolade this year.

Elements, a fine dining restaurant in Glasgow’s Bearsden, is the first solo dining venture from chef Gary Townsend, who was the former head chef at Hotel du Vin at One Devonshire Gardens in the city’s west end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Rosettes is denoted by the AA as having “achieved culinary standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area. The cooking will be underpinned by the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients.

“Timing, seasoning and the judgement of flavour combinations will be consistently excellent. These virtues will tend to be supported by other elements such as intuitive service and a well-chosen wine list.”

The coveted award coincides with the publication of the 2025 guidebook and comes just weeks after Elements was recommended by the 2025 Michelin Guide.

The menu at Elements showcases Gary’s passion for sourcing local Scottish ingredients and excellent producers from around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His dishes highlight the very best ingredients combined with innovative techniques to enhance the flavour profiles of each component.

Formerly of Martin Wishart’s Michelin starred restaurant at Cameron House, and head chef of Glasgow’s prestigious Three AA Rosette One Devonshire Gardens, he has built a strong team with a seasonal, noteworthy menu and exceptional wine list.

Paul Winch-Furness

Dishes currently include North Sea Wild Halibut with shrimps, hen of the woods mushroom, BBQ hispi cabbage and sauce Vin Jaune, alongside Highland Roe Deer with smoked aubergine, red cabbage, crosnes, lemon and elderberry vinegar as well as Rhubarb with caramelised white chocolate, vanilla beignet, kumquat and ginger.

Upon achieving Three AA Rosettes Gary said:, “I am over the moon that our wee restaurant has gained this prestigious recognition from The AA so soon after opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a goal we’d set for the team from the very beginning and we’ve put our heart and soul into creating a memorable and special experience for our guests.

“I’m delighted beyond words, it’s testament to our continually evolving menu, our hard work and dedication to excellence. We’re excited for the future and so grateful to our wonderful customers and suppliers for their continued support ”.

Elements serves a seasonal tasting menu as well as a la carte and three course lunch menu. Additionally, there’s an exclusive Chef’s Counter experience tailored for one to five guests that provides an immersive dining experience with the opportunity to observe Gary and his team’s craftsmanship up close.

Simon Numphud FIH, managing director at AA Media said, “We’re thrilled to celebrate the latest collection of outstanding restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From innovative tasting menus to a renewed focus on provenance and seasonality, these establishments showcase the very best of what the British food scene has to offer. Huge congratulations to the remarkable chefs and front of house teams whose dedication have earned them this well-deserved recognition”.