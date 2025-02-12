Top Scottish chef to open new restaurant in sought-after luxury loch-side hotel
Scottish chef Graeme Cheevers, who runs Unalome by Graeme Cheevers - a one Michelin Star restaurant in Glasgow - is set to launch a new restaurant within the five-star Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond.
Named Loma, the restaurant will open this spring, and sees chef Cheevers return to the luxury hotel where he worked as head chef for Martin Wishart over 10 years ago.
Loma will, the team say, blend classical techniques with contemporary creativity, delivering an experience that reflects both its stunning Loch Lomond surroundings and chef Cheevers’ distinctive style.
Building on this legacy, Loma will offer a refined, immersive dining experience that showcases the very best of Scotland’s natural larder, heritage, and culinary innovation.
Speaking to GlasgowWorld, Graeme Cheevers said: “I am thrilled to return to Cameron House to create Loma. This is an incredible opportunity to showcase Scotland’s finest produce in a destination that truly embodies our country’s elegance and spirit.
“Our goal is to offer guests an unforgettable dining experience—one that combines precision, creativity, and warm Scottish hospitality. I hope Loma will become a must-visit for both locals and visitors alike.”
Chef Cheevers also confirmed that he will continue to be actively involved in the kitchens of both Loma and Unalome, dividing his time between the two to ensure each restaurant maintains its high standards, distinctive identity, and commitment to culinary excellence.
Will Oakley, managing director of Cameron House said: “We are delighted to welcome back Graeme Cheevers and collaborate with him on this exciting new venture.
“Graeme began his Cameron House journey in 2009 as head chef, and his passion for exceptional cuisine, commitment to excellence, and deep understanding of the resort make him the perfect partner.
“As the opening of Loma nears, we look forward to enhancing our dining offering and creating distinctive, memorable moments for our guests.
“Our dedication to delivering outstanding experiences remains at the heart of what we do, and this addition reflects our commitment to innovation and showcasing the very best of Scotland’s rich culinary heritage.”
Cameron House reopened in 2021 after a after a deadly fire in 2017 which killed Richard Dyson, 38, and his partner Simon Midgley, 32, from London.The restaurant opened as Tamburrini and Wishart, with Paul Tamburrini and Martin Wishart at the helm, but this closed in 2023.
