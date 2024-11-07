Scottish football and pie culture are inseparable - from non-league to the Scottish Premiership, fans take pride in their local matchday pies, a tradition almost as important as the games themselves.

Camelon Juniors, who currently sit atop the East of Scotland League First Division following a 10-game unbeated streak, have recently introduced a £3.50 Buckfast pie.

It was dreamed up by Stirling’s Rendalls Online Butchers, who have an official licensing deal to make products with the inclusion of Buckfast, and is already selling around 50 a week, alongside 100 more traditional pies.

It’s a new entry in the Scottish football pie hall of fame, alongside the likes of the Killie Pie or the Pittodrie Pie and award-winning butchers Cafev8 and James Pirie & Son.

The snack has inspired BoyleSports to conducted a study to rank the Scottish Premiership’s football pies at each top-flight stadium.

They sifted through and analysed thousands of TripAdvisor and Google reviews to determine the standings of the beloved savoury.

Here’s what they found.

Ross County (Victoria Park) Ross County is on top with an excellent 94 per cent positive review rate. With 29 out of 31 positive takes on their savouries, the Highland club is celebrated for its consistently delicious offerings, especially their self-nicknamed Staggies Pie filled with venison. One reviewer on Google said, "nice small stadium with a friendly atmosphere - the best pies at any football ground I've been in!" | Michael Gillen

Kilmarnock (Rugby Park) Kilmarnock's famous Killie Pie landed an impressive 89 per cent positive review rate. Known for its rich, peppery flavour, this steak pie may have fewer total mentions (nine) with only 61 combined reviews over the past year, but fans constantly praise its quality, making it a must-try at Rugby Park. Browning the Bakers, who are Kilmarnock's catering providers, claimed the gold crown back in January for the 2024 Scotch Pie Awards in the 'Football Pie Or Savoury' section, while it outright won its dedicated meat category with a diamond award, too! | Getty Images

Hearts (Tynecastle) Hearts follow closely behind with an 84 per cent positive review rate for its popular kebab pie | Getty Images