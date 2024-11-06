Every SPFL match on live TV until end of January as Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs games added to schedule
The SPFL has confirmed amended kick-off times for seven William Hill Premiership matches taking place in the new year following their selection for live TV coverage.
The top flight games, which all take place in January 2025, are added to a packed TV schedule that will see a total of 32 SPFL matches beamed out live over the next three months.
Rangers’ trip to Easter Road to face Hibs on Sunday, January 5 has been picked for live broadcast by Sky Sports and moved to a 12 noon kick-off. It will form part of a live TV double bill with Motherwell v Aberdeen being shown live on Premier Sports on the same day with a 2.30pm kick-off.
The following weekend, on Saturday, January 11, Sky Sports will show Ross County v Celtic at 12.30pm with the broadcaster also opting to send cameras to Pittodrie for the Aberdeen v Hearts the following day, Sunday, January 12, for a match which goes ahead at 3pm.
Celtic’s trip to Dens Park to face Dundee on Tuesday, January 14, will be shown live on Sky Sports with an 8pm kick-off, and exactly 24 hours later, Rangers v Aberdeen will also get the Sky Sports treatment on Wednesday, January 15. Both matches were rescheduled from Saturday, December 14 due to the Premier Sports Cup final.
Lastly, on Sunday, January 26, Sky Sports will broadcast live coverage of Dundee United v Rangers from Tannadice with the match kicking off at 12 noon.
Here is the full list of SPFL matches that will be shown on live television between now and January 26, 2025:
Friday, November 8: Greenock Morton v Ayr United, Scottish Championship, 7.45pm - BBC Scotland
Saturday, November 9: Queen of the South v Alloa, Scottish League One, 5.30pm - BBC Alba
Sunday, November 10: Kilmarnock v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 3pm, Sky Sports
Sunday, November 10: Rangers v Hearts, Scottish Premiership, 5pm, Premier Sports
Friday, November 22: Queen's Park v Falkirk, Scottish Championship, 7.45pm, BBC Scotland
Saturday, November 23: Dundee v Hibs, Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm, Premier Sports
Saturday, November 23: Hearts v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 7.45pm, Sky Sports
Sunday, December 1: St Johnstone v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 12pm, Sky Sports
Sunday, December 1: Hearts v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 3pm, Premier Sports
Monday, December 2: East Kilbride v Falkirk, Scottish Cup third round, 7.45pm, BBC Scotland
Wednesday, December 4: Aberdeen v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 8pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, December 7: Arbroath v Queen of the South, Scottish League One, 5.30pm, BBC Alba
Sunday, December 8: Ross County v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 12pm, Sky Sports
Friday, December 13: Livingston v Partick Thistle, Scottish Championship, 7.45pm, BBC Scotland
Sunday, December 15: Celtic v Rangers, Premier Sports Cup final, 3.30pm, Premier Sports
Friday, December 20: Motherwell v Kilmarnock, Scottish Premiership, 7.45pm, Premier Sports
Sunday, December 22: Dundee v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 12pm, Sky Sports
Thursday, December 26: Hearts v Hibs, Scottish Premiership, 12pm, Sky Sports
Thursday, December 26: St Mirren v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 5.45pm, Premier Sports
Friday, December 27: Dunfermline v Falkirk, Scottish Championship, 7.45pm, BBC Scotland
Sunday, December 29: Motherwell v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 3pm, Sky Sports
Sunday, December 29: Dundee United v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 5.15pm, Premier Sports
Thursday, January 2: Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 3pm, Sky Sports
Thursday, January 2: Dundee v Dundee United, Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Sunday, January 5: Hibs v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 12pm, Sky Sports
Sunday, January 5: Motherwell v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 2.30pm, Premier Sports
Thursday, January 9: Dundee v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 8pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, January 11: Ross County v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Sunday, January 12: Aberdeen v Hearts, Scottish Premiership, 3pm, Sky Sports
Tuesday, January 14: Dundee v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 8pm, Sky Sports
Wednesday, January 15: Rangers v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 8pm, Sky Sports
Sunday, January 26: Dundee United v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 12pm, Sky Sports
