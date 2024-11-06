Seven additional matches moved for live TV coverage

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SPFL has confirmed amended kick-off times for seven William Hill Premiership matches taking place in the new year following their selection for live TV coverage.

The top flight games, which all take place in January 2025, are added to a packed TV schedule that will see a total of 32 SPFL matches beamed out live over the next three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers’ trip to Easter Road to face Hibs on Sunday, January 5 has been picked for live broadcast by Sky Sports and moved to a 12 noon kick-off. It will form part of a live TV double bill with Motherwell v Aberdeen being shown live on Premier Sports on the same day with a 2.30pm kick-off.

The following weekend, on Saturday, January 11, Sky Sports will show Ross County v Celtic at 12.30pm with the broadcaster also opting to send cameras to Pittodrie for the Aberdeen v Hearts the following day, Sunday, January 12, for a match which goes ahead at 3pm.

Celtic’s trip to Dens Park to face Dundee on Tuesday, January 14, will be shown live on Sky Sports with an 8pm kick-off, and exactly 24 hours later, Rangers v Aberdeen will also get the Sky Sports treatment on Wednesday, January 15. Both matches were rescheduled from Saturday, December 14 due to the Premier Sports Cup final.

Lastly, on Sunday, January 26, Sky Sports will broadcast live coverage of Dundee United v Rangers from Tannadice with the match kicking off at 12 noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports cameras during a Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Here is the full list of SPFL matches that will be shown on live television between now and January 26, 2025:

Friday, November 8: Greenock Morton v Ayr United, Scottish Championship, 7.45pm - BBC Scotland

Saturday, November 9: Queen of the South v Alloa, Scottish League One, 5.30pm - BBC Alba

Sunday, November 10: Kilmarnock v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 3pm, Sky Sports

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, November 10: Rangers v Hearts, Scottish Premiership, 5pm, Premier Sports

Friday, November 22: Queen's Park v Falkirk, Scottish Championship, 7.45pm, BBC Scotland

Saturday, November 23: Dundee v Hibs, Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm, Premier Sports

Saturday, November 23: Hearts v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, December 1: St Johnstone v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 12pm, Sky Sports

Sunday, December 1: Hearts v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 3pm, Premier Sports

Monday, December 2: East Kilbride v Falkirk, Scottish Cup third round, 7.45pm, BBC Scotland

Wednesday, December 4: Aberdeen v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 8pm, Sky Sports

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, December 7: Arbroath v Queen of the South, Scottish League One, 5.30pm, BBC Alba

Sunday, December 8: Ross County v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 12pm, Sky Sports

Friday, December 13: Livingston v Partick Thistle, Scottish Championship, 7.45pm, BBC Scotland

Sunday, December 15: Celtic v Rangers, Premier Sports Cup final, 3.30pm, Premier Sports

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, December 20: Motherwell v Kilmarnock, Scottish Premiership, 7.45pm, Premier Sports

Sunday, December 22: Dundee v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 12pm, Sky Sports

Thursday, December 26: Hearts v Hibs, Scottish Premiership, 12pm, Sky Sports

Thursday, December 26: St Mirren v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 5.45pm, Premier Sports

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, December 27: Dunfermline v Falkirk, Scottish Championship, 7.45pm, BBC Scotland

Sunday, December 29: Motherwell v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 3pm, Sky Sports

Sunday, December 29: Dundee United v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 5.15pm, Premier Sports

Thursday, January 2: Rangers v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 3pm, Sky Sports

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, January 2: Dundee v Dundee United, Scottish Premiership, 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sunday, January 5: Hibs v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 12pm, Sky Sports

Sunday, January 5: Motherwell v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 2.30pm, Premier Sports

Thursday, January 9: Dundee v Rangers, Scottish Premiership, 8pm, Sky Sports

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, January 11: Ross County v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Sunday, January 12: Aberdeen v Hearts, Scottish Premiership, 3pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday, January 14: Dundee v Celtic, Scottish Premiership, 8pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday, January 15: Rangers v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 8pm, Sky Sports