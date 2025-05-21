There are few more pleasant ways to spend a day than taking the dog for a walk and then popping into a pub for a quick refreshment.

It’s worth keeping in mind though that not all pubs are welcoming to our four-legged friends - famously all Wetherspoons pubs are dog-free zones, so you’ll be turned away from places like the Caley Picture House if you have canine company.

Luckily plenty of places in Edinburgh realise that dogs and pubs go together like a pint and a packet of crisps.

Many have a jar of treats on the bar and bowls of cold water for thirsty pups, while some even have a doggy menu with pooch-friendly beer and ice cream.

Here are 15 of our favourites.

1 . The Golf Tavern Bruntsfield boozer the Golf Tavern is so dog-friendly that they even offer a canine menu and own-brewed doggy beer, Dr Barkington's Dog Grog. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Tynecastle Arms There's always a water bowl behind the bar for your four-legged friend when you visit the Tynecastle Arms, in the shadow of the Hearts stadium. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Torfin Well behaved dogs are welcome in Corstorphine's Torphin until 8pm - with towels, water and biscuits all provided. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . The Wally Dug As the name suggests, the Wally Dug, on Northumberland Street, is welcoming to dogs and will lay on a bowl of water for your pet. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales