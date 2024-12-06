Scottish Korean restaurant with ‘incredible value lunch menu’ announces shock closure

A popular Korean restaurant has closed its doors for good.

After the announcement of the closure of an Edinburgh restaurant with stunning views, the team behind a popular Korean restaurant have also stated that it would be shutting down. Bibimbap on Partick Bridge Street in Glasgow’s west end has closed after five years. The restaurant, which was inspired by the food culture of Seoul, opened in November 2019 - a year after the original restaurant in the city centre. The restaurant had a fun BibimBBQ - a grill-it-yourself dining experience where customers could cook meals at their tables.

Bibimbap Glasgow

Announcing the closure on social media, the team wrote: “It’s been a blast. Thanks so much for your support over the years - you guys are the best!

“We have now closed our West End Bibimbap. But before you get your noodles in a twist we have a bigger, better and bolder Bibimbap City - we’re in the heart of town offering you the same bang on Bibimbap flavours and a new, extended restaurant that look all shiny and new - it’s really nice, we know you’ll love it. So come check us out - Bibimbap City 3 West Nile Street - see you there!”

The restaurant has been popular, with positive reviews mentioning the food quality and the value for money lunch menu.

Speaking at the time of opening, owner Kevin Campbell said that “Partick Bridge Street is the perfect location for our second Bibimbap site introducing the Korean Barbeque to the West End community.”

Bibimbap opened in Edinburgh in 2023. The 'grab and go' style diner opened on Hanover Street in the former Pakora Bar location. Young Lee, the head chef at Bibimbap Edinburgh, said at the time of opening: “There is huge appreciation right now for Korean cuisine in Scotland – with mouthwatering foods dominating the internet and K-pop enjoying enormous popularity.

“Foodies in Edinburgh can now tuck into our extensive menu, which includes a variety of traditional and modern Korean dishes and enjoy the tastes of downtown Seoul in a vibrant, colourful venue that plays homage to K-Culture.”