Scottish restaurant with rave reviews and stunning views has closed down

The closure of the restaurant with panoramic views is the latest to impact on the industry, which has been hit by Brexit, the Covid pandemic and cost of living

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish restaurant that has been praised for its “rustic food” and wonderful views across Edinburgh’s skyline has shut its doors for good.

The Lookout by Gardener's Cottage - a highly-rated eatery on Calton Hill that first opened in 2018 - has now closed permanently. The decision has been confirmed in a short update on the restaurant’s main website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant originally opened as a partnership between popular Edinburgh eatery, Gardener’s Cottage, and Collective, which redeveloped Calton Hill’s City Observatory site into an art gallery.

Subscribe to The Scotsman and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

The Lookout was a sister restaurant to the bakery and licensed cafe, Quay Commons in Leith, which opened in 2017 and is listed as permanently closed on Google.

While the team behind the restaurant have not posted a statement, the website confirms the restaurant is now permanently closed and thanks customers for their support over the years.

The Calton Hill Conservation Trust has also posted on X to confirm the closure. Gardener’s Cottage, which was Michelin recommended and located on Royal Terrace Gardens in Edinburgh, has also closed down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh EH7 5AA. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'Take a hike up the hill to try dishes that were created for Gardener’s Cottage – generally locally sourced and seasonal – but have been revamped for the new location.'

The Lookout had floor-to-ceiling glass walls and was partially suspended over Calton Hill’s north-west slope, giving the restaurant impressive panoramic views across Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth.

The views were rated some of the best in the city, and many customers commented on them. In the summer months, there was a terrace outside for sunny days or special evening occasions.

The menu at The Lookout was similar to the fare found at Gardener's Cottage – rustic and seasonal - but with a higher price point. The food was mainly Scottish-inspired, and made using seasonal and local ingredients.

There was an a la carte menu and a fixed price pre theatre menu, as well as for lunch. The restaurant had previously offered packages for Hogmanay. The Scotsman reviewed The Lookout in 2019 and gave the food and ambience a 9/10 rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting about the closure, the Broughton Spurtle tweeted: “Gardener's Cottage and Lookout restaurants have permanently closed. Website thanks patrons for 'all your support over the years'.