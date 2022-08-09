The Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2022 is back for its 27th year celebrating pubs up and down the country – and the finalists have just been announced.

More than 3,500 people voted for their favourite watering holes in categories including ‘dog friendly pub of the year’, ‘best live music venue’, and ‘cocktail bar of the year’.

Now, more than 75 finalists have been announced, with pubs and bars from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Inverness, Perth, Dundee and beyond.

Every finalist has been voted for by the public and people in the trade and been visited by mystery shoppers. The winners will be announced at the award ceremony at The Doubletree Glasgow Central on August 30.

Organiser, Susan Young said: “The votes are in and verified and the time is nearly here to celebrate the best of the best at The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2022.

“The licensed trade needs our support more than ever and Scottish hospitality has never been better. Congratulations to all the finalists – your recognition is very well deserved, and I can’t wait to see who takes home the trophies at this year’s awards."

Here’s the full list of the finalists for the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2022.

Pub of the Year (Sunday Mail)

- Habbies, Kilbarchan

- The Palais, Glasgow

- The Station Bar, Glasgow

- The Waverley, Wishaw

Dog Friendly Pub of the Year (Antos)

- Black Ivy, Edinburgh

- The Forth Inn, Aberfoyle

- Inndeep, Glasgow

- The White Stag, Callendar

- Brewhemia, Edinburgh

Customer Service Award (Aro Procurement)

- The Coach House, Bridge of Weir

- The Fox & Willow, Ayr

- The Huxley, Edinburgh

- Little Soho, Jordanhill

Whisky Bar of the Year (Benromach)

- The Albananch, Edinburgh

- Artisan, Wishaw

- The Malt Room, Inverness

- The Piper Whisky Bar, Glasgow

Community Pub (DRAM)

- Clippens Inn, Linwood

- Granny Gibbs, Whiteinch

- Silver Wing, Edinburgh

- The Western Tavern, Kilmaurs

Best Live Music Venue (Hi Spirits)

- Box Bar & Club, Glasgow

- Harley’s, Ayr

- MacSorley’s, Glasgow

- St Luke’s & The Winged Ox, Glasgow

Restaurant of the Year (Inverarity Morton)

- The Dome, Edinburgh

- Ga Ga Kitchen & Bar, Glasgow

- Kyloe, Edinburgh

- Ralph & Finns, Glasgow

- The Ubiquitous Chip, Glasgow

New Bar of the Year (Koppaberg)

- The Albyn, Aberdeen

- The Fox, Troon

- Giddy Goose, Perth

- Jimmy Badgers, Inverness

Casual Dining Award (Molinari)

- Allegria Eatery, Largs

- Caffe Parma, Glasgow

- Boar’s Head, Auchtermuchty

- Mediterraneo, Glasgow

Scottish Bar of the Year (Molson Coors)

- The Fort, Broughty Ferry

- Jute Cafe Bar, Dundee

- Scotch & Rye, Inverness

- Kelingrove Café, Glasgow

Gin Hotel Bar of the Year (Old Tom)

- Rusacks Hotel, St Andrews

- The American Bar, Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder

- Virgin Hotels, The Commons Club, Edinburgh

- The Lounge Bar, Fonab Castle, Pitlochry

Best Late Night Venue (Pernod Ricard)

- Bourbon, Edinburgh

- Charlie’s Loft, Glasgow

- Moskito, Glasgow

- Nox, Aberdeen

- Why Not Nightclub, Edinburgh

Cocktail Bar of the Year (The Busker)

- The Absent Ear, Glasgow

- The Cocktail Mafia, Edinburgh

- The Gate, Glasgow

- The Lido, Troon

Sustainability Award (Stoli)

- Contini’s Scottish Restaurant, Edinburgh

- Eusebi, Glasgow

- Gaucho, Glasgow

- SWG3, Glasgow

Independent Operator of the Year

- Bread Meets Bread, Glasgow

- The Bruce Group, Edinburgh

- Buzzworks, Ayrshire

- Scoop Restaurants

Manager of the Year (HOSPO)

- Nicola Armstrong – Macgochans, Mull

- Matt Colligan – Bier Hall

- Lee Little – Lido, Troon

- Connor Smith – Hamilton Palace, Hamilton

- Keir Beckwith, Gaucho

Deanston Guru of the Year

- Gillian Kirkland/ The Piper’s Whisky Bar

- Derek Mather/ Artisan

- Matt McPherson/ The Malt Room

- Alastair Shaw/ The Gate

- Simon Smith/ Whisky & Cynicism