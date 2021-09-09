The awards, which took place in London this week, celebrate and champion the UK pub and bar market.
Four Scottish pubs have been chosen as the best pubs from each region of Scotland (the North East, North West, South East, and South West) – and among the best in the whole of the UK.
Let’s take a look at the well-deserved winners of the National Pub & Bar Awards 2021 in Scotland.
1. No. 1 The Grange
No.1 The Grange in Edinburgh won the award for Pub and Bar of the Year in South East Scotland. "OVER THE MOON!" the pub wrote on Facebook, "We can confirm we have sore heads today..."
Found in Grange Road near The Meadows, No. 1 The Grange offers an innovative menu of locally sourced cuisine, exciting wines and carefully selected craft beers.
3. The Criterion
The winner for the North East of Scotland is The Criterion pub in St Andrews' South Street.
A family-run pub in the heart of St Andrews, The Criterion offers locally sourced food and drink - including more than 160 choices of whisky, 70 plus Scottish gins, and their famous 'Cri Pies'.
