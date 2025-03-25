Owner of stunning Skye cafe to bring traditional Scottish food to New York's Tartan Week

The owner of a popular Isle of Skye cafe is set to bring Scottish food to New York this month.

Chef Clare Coghill from Café Cùil on the Isle of Skye is teaming up with VisitScotland as an official Chef Ambassador, bringing traditional Scottish cuisine to the streets of New York City as part of NYC Tartan Week 2025.

A celebration of Scottish culture, food and drink, art, and music, the Tartan Day Parade has become so popular that each year a week of events takes place across the city from Tuesday 1 - Saturday 5 April.

From 12pm on Thursday 3 April Clare will be handing out free samples of Scottish cooking from a VisitScotland branded street food truck which will be parked directly across from Madison Square Park.

Clare will be serving her legendary lobster rolls with Isle of Raasay whisky butter, and veggie haggis quesadilla.

A Highland Coo-R code will also be available for visitors to scan for more information on planning their visit to Scotland with a wide range of travel itineraries, suggestions and advice.

Then, on Friday 4 April, Clare will be hosting a pop-up at Albert’s Bar 6-8pm, with a delicious menu of bar snacks using seasonal Scottish ingredients and techniques inspired by her stunning island location in the Scottish Hebrides.

Drinks will be available from Café Cùil’s island neighbours, Isle of Raasay distillery who produce an award-winning range of gin and whisky.

Clare Coghill of Cafe Cuil at the Isle of Raasay Distillery | contributed

Tickets are priced at $129.89 per person for five Scottish inspired dishes, ceilidh piper, welcome drink and three cocktails provided by Isle of Raasay Distillery. With only 50 spaces available, tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite

The menu has an array of Scottish produce from lobster to veggie haggis, salmon, tattie scones, Scotch eggs and shortbread.

Clare Coghill from Café Cùil said: “I’m so excited to make the trip over to New York to represent Scotland and take part in Tartan Week. It really is a dream come true to be able to share our culture and traditional food and drink with both fellow Scots living in New York and people who might not have tried our fabulous produce and recipes before.”

Clare Coghill was born and raised on the Isle of Skye before making the move to London and entering and winning Channel Four’s My Home Kitchen Rules in 2017, with her competition partner, Niall Munro who has since started Skye Live music festival and Birch coffee.

This led Clare to work in London kitchens honing her skills and later opening Café Cùil in Hackney where a brunch menu showcased the best of Skye and Scottish produce.

However after only opening for a few weeks, the covid pandemic arrived and she was forced to close.