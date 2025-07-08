A new bar is set to open soon, and it’ll be ideal for summer drinks in the sunshine by the seaside.

An award-winning East Lothian brewery is gearing up to open its third bar in a popular seaside location. Winton Brewery, which already operates the The Haddy Tap in Haddington and The Station Yard micropub, will open a new venue on Portobello High Street after “months of delays.”

The new pub is on the site of the former Porty Vault, which closed down at the end of last year.

Winton Brewery are set to open a new bar in Portobello | Winton Brewery

Posting about the new location, the team at Winton Brewery wrote: “We have some massive news! After months of crossing the I’s and dotting the T’s (probably what caused the delays now that I think about it!), we have now concluded the deal to open our THIRD bar!

“Hello to the people of Portobello! Watch this space for updates as we put our finishing touches on our new bar and make sure it’s perfect in time for….. opening soon!

“Expect hybrid craft and classic beers and artisan spirits and cocktails, with live music, mouthwatering street food, and great craic! We cannot wait!”

Winton Brewery has been making craft beers such as Peelywally IPA, Taps Aff lager and Oh Ya Bassa! (Peach and raspberry sour) since it was established in 2012. Located in Pencaitland, East Lothian , the team opened their taproom in 2022 and micropub in 2017.

Porty Vault served its last customers in December 2024, and was sour beer brewer, Vault City’s , biggest taproom.

At the time of the closure announcement the team said: “We will be very sad to close its doors, but we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported Porty Vault – from our loyal customers and the local community to our dedicated staff who worked tirelessly to make it a such a warm, welcoming place.”