A popular festive drink isn’t lacking without the alcohol, finds Rosalind Erskine

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it can become all too easy to overdo it in December.

From work nights out to lunch with friends, and a cocktail or two of a weekend, December is one of the most sociable months of the year. We’re not even two weeks into the month and the calendar is already filling up with lots of fun events and meet ups, most of which involve alcohol.

While I enjoy a well-made cocktail - whether out or made at home - a dram or glass of wine, I have spent this year trying to be more mindful about what, and how much, alcohol I consume by either choosing not to drink or opting for a low or no-alcohol option where possible.

And I am not alone. A YouGov survey published in January showed a rise in popularity of low and no alcohol alternatives, with young adults now the biggest consumers. Nearly half (44 per cent) of 18 to 24-year-olds surveyed considered themselves either an occasional or regular drinker of alcohol alternatives, compared to 31 per cent in 2022.

The results show how the low and no-alcohol products have contributed to increasing moderation among UK drinkers – with a rise in respondents who have seen their alcohol consumption decrease as a result (23 per cent compared to 21 per cent in 2022). Over a third (35 per cent) of those surveyed also now consider themselves an occasional or regular drinker of alcohol alternatives – a significant increase from 2022.

I am sadly no longer in that young person category, and it’s my age - and the effect that too many wines or cocktails are having on me - that has led to me cutting back. Lack of sleep, terrible hangovers and a general feeling of anxiety are all things that have come with drinking too much in my 30s.

Luckily this Christmas there are so many more options for those not drinking or seeking a low alcohol alternative, and one of these is a festive favourite, mulled wine. I’ve always loved mulled wine as part of the celebrations, whether that’s getting cosy watching a Christmas film or having a drink after wrapping the presents.

We’ve always had a bottle of two from Lidl, and this remains my favourite. But on a recent shopping trip I picked up a bottle of Eisberg of non alcoholic mulled wine (£3 from Tesco). I am not a huge fan of non alcoholic wine. I find they are either too sweet or just really lacking in the flavour brought on from tannins and alcohol. Non alcoholic beers, on the other hand, are mainly fabulous, especially Joker IPA.

But as mulled wine is already a sweetened, added-to version of wine, this non alcoholic version tastes just like its boozier counterpart. While I never drank so much mulled wine that I've ended up hungover - most are between 7-15 per cent ABV, choosing this non alcoholic version means I know I’ll definitely sleep well and wake up refreshed.