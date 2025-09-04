Staff at one of Scotland’s best known whisky brands are voting on strike action.

Key engineering workers at some of Scotland’s most iconic distilleries are voting on strike action after managers changed their working week without agreement.

GMB Scotland said engineers supporting the Speyside operations of whisky giant Edrington, including the world famous Macallan Distillery, will begin voting tomorrow (5 September) after managers imposed new shift patterns despite widespread concerns.

The team, which had worked a four-day week for two years at the suggestion of management, has already unanimously backed industrial action in a consultative ballot claiming the changes will mean working more days and being on-call longer for no extra pay.

A consultation over the changes began in January but management imposed new rotas last month insisting the changes are necessary to provide more emergency cover.

Lesley-Anne MacAskill, GMB Scotland organiser in the Highlands , said: “This is a small but critical team and the rock these distilleries are built on.

“The workers’ expert opinion should be respected but their suggestions to deliver the extra cover requested were rejected out of hand and the goal posts repeatedly moved.

“Their legitimate concerns about these shift changes and the upheaval caused have been ignored by managers unwilling to seriously engage in negotiations or consider alternatives.”

Ms MacAskill said it was “absurd” for Edrington to remove a four-day week from staff when other companies were adopting the compressed rotas because of the benefits.

She said: “These workers have more than 90 years combined experience but are being forced to work hugely disruptive rotas drafted by a manager only a few weeks after joining the company.”

GMB said a three-week ballot on industrial action will begin tomorrow and called on Edrington to urgently restart talks with workers to find a fairer way forward.

Ms MacAskill said: “It is an extreme course of action to needlessly provoke an industrial dispute by choosing conflict over communication and compromise.”

The engineers covering Speyside operations are based at the Macallan Distillery, in Craigellachie, Moray, but also cover Glenrothes Distillery, in Rothes, and Parkmore, in Dufftown.