One of Scotland’s most familiar whisky brands is changing hands, it has been announced.

Edrington said it had reached an agreement to sell The Famous Grouse and Naked Malt Scotch Whisky brands to William Grant & Sons, subject to regulatory approvals. The deal is being made via Edrington’s The 1887 Company subsidiary. No value has been disclosed.

Edrington, which is behind Speyside premium malt The Macallan, said the move marked the next stage of the company’s mission to be “the world’s best at crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands”.

Chief executive Scott McCroskie said: “This decision is driven by our strategy to focus on our core strengths and the growth opportunities in the ultra-premium spirits category. We consider this the right moment for Edrington to exit the blended Scotch category and focus on our core portfolio of ultra-premium spirit brands.

“The Famous Grouse is a well-loved brand that has consistently performed in its category during the time it has been part of Edrington, and Naked Malt has grown its reputation. I am confident that these brands are well-positioned to continue to succeed as part of the William Grant & Sons portfolio.”

William Grant & Sons described The Famous Grouse - founded in 1896 in Perthshire - as a “quality blended whisky and much-loved brand” that would add to its award-winning portfolio of renowned whiskies and spirits.

A spokesperson for William Grant & Sons said: “Having been around for over 125 years, The Famous Grouse has a rich history and would be a significant addition to our portfolio. The brand has potential for innovation and international growth in a number of markets, and we’re excited about what the future holds.”

Earlier this year, Edrington said it had overcome a tough consumer backdrop to report a double-digit rise in annual sales but has warned of challenging times ahead. The drinks giant said its flagship Macallan brand had continued to underpin the strong full-year performance.