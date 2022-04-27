Linlithgow-based chocolatier organises the ultimate foodie raffle to raise funds for Ukraine

Kobelt's chocolate heart

Chocolatier and patissier, Sebastian Kobelt, has rallied support from independent food and drink businesses to create what might be the ultimate online raffle for foodies. It’s been organised to raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, who provide food, water, healthcare and protection to those fleeing the war.

Tickets are available to buy now for £10, with all funds going to the charity, and winners will be selected at random on May 27 before being notified on June 3.

“It’s impossible just to sit back and watch the war unfolding and do nothing. I have my own family and it’s heartbreaking to watch so many being separated without knowing whether they will ever see each other again,” says Kobelt. “The raffle will go a little way to show that Scotland’s food and drink community stands firmly with the people of Ukraine, and hopefully we can go some way to raise much-needed funds for people who are fleeing the war. Many thanks to all my fellow producers and restaurateurs who have generously donated prizes. £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month. We’re aiming to sell at least 500 tickets, so we can support 100 families.”

Sebastian Kobelt Pic: Chris Watt

Kobelt has seen much support from hospitality, who don’t seem to be suffering from donation fatigue, and they keep having to add new additions to the fund-raising website. "The support we received from the businesses has been tremendous. It just shows once again how collaborative and supportive our food and drink community is”, he says.

Currently, hotel and restaurant prizes currently include a seven course dinner for two with wine at Fhior, dinner for two with wine at the award-winning restaurant Aizle on Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square; dinner, bed and breakfast for two people at The Roman Camp Hotel in Callander; lunch or dinner for four people at Gary Maclean’s Creel Caught restaurant at Bonnie & Wild in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter and a copy of his new book, Gary Mclean’s Scottish Kitchen. There’s also a private whisky tasting for two with Colin Hinds at the Tipsie Midgie in Edinburgh; lunch for two at The Cellar in Anstruther; lunch for two at The Gannet in Glasgow, dinner for two at Locanda de Gusti and a voucher to spend at 63 Tay Street Restaurant in Perth.

Food and drink prizes include an exclusive bottle of Glenmorangie Signet worth about £170; a side of cold-smoked salmon from Belhaven Smokehouse; a chutney masterclass with Jean Miller from the award-winning Millers Larder; a Perfect Porridge Pack from Hamlyns of Scotland; a voucher for the Cheese Byre Shop, plus various prizes from Harajuku Kitchen, Fidra Gin, Edinburgh Fermentarium, Chocolates of Glenshiel, Errington Cheese, Jump Ship Brewing, Spice Witch, mulled wine and cocktail company Gullane Glogg, Nuisance Drinks, Great Glen Charcuterie and Linlithgow Distillery.

There’s also a hamper of chocolates from Sebastian Kobelt himself. It includes a selection of his best-selling Salted Caramel Truffles, as well as hand-painted chocolates, bars and more.

Tickets are on sale now at app.galabid.com/fundsforukraine

