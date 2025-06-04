Inside the BBC Hunting the Whisky Bandits - what happens now

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If, like me, you are a whisky fan, you’ll no doubt have seen some interesting adverts on social media promising amazing returns on investing in whisky casks.

The trading of casks has been around for decades, but it’s becoming more common these days as the industry faces one of the biggest boom times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of these cask companies have hit the headlines for being fraudulent. One of the biggest was the case of Casey Alexander, 26, who scammed $13m [£10.4m] out of American pensions, with buyers thinking they were investing in Scotland's lucrative whisky trade.

There is no official or published record of the buying and selling of whisky casks and no established legal process for the trade. According to the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), exports of the drink in 2022 grew by 37 per cent by value to £6.2 billion. The membership organisation, regarded for its work representing the Scotch whisky sector, does not offer advice to private investors.

While these fraudulent investments have been sporadically reported, it has taken the BBC’s Disclosure programme to showcase just some of the people who have been scammed - as well as confronting some of the businesses doing so.

The programme and podcast came out in late March. Last month whisky writer and Keeper of the Quaich Felipe Schrieberg , independent whisky broker, market analyst and consultant Mark Littler - who set up educational tool Protect your Cask last year - and one of the producers on the show, Laurence Cook, hosted an online webinar to discuss how the programme was made and gave their thoughts on what can be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nomad_Soul - stock.adobe.com

Mr Schrieberg said there should be little trust in any business advertising sales of whisky casks . He said: “The way that most of these firms work is they're either selling something that doesn't exist or they're selling something that does exist, but the prospective client or investor is massively overpaying for it.”

He added: “We think that the current wave of what we're seeing is many orders of magnitude larger than the last scammer wave of 25 years ago and it's our opinion, based on what we've seen and researched, that the industry response to the problem has been fairly lacklustre.”

Mr Cook, a freelance audio/visual BBC producer, said he was not sure this investigation would be as good as his former work on Donald Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen, but then quickly changed his mind once he saw the scale of the problem.

He said: “Sam Poling, who's the reporter on it [the show], gave me a PowerPoint presentation, which detailed just a slither of the findings and just that little kind of amuse bouche was enough to let me know that this world of cask whisky investment fraud and the people behind it was just as mad and just as bad as as any other story that I'd worked on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But also it was ongoing. This is not a historical story, this is something that's happening right now. So there was a real public interest angle to this, which was about catching the baddies right, it was about proving that these people are doing what victims were saying that they were doing.

“I think it's probably quite important that this was made by people who could look at whisky as a commodity rather than as something kind of holy - not to characterise people in the industry too much in that direction. But it was useful to look at it as basically a criminal commodity, a thing that you can use to extract money from people.”

Mr Cook said many people had been broken in the aftermath of being scammed. He said: “We found people who hadn't told their families the true scale of the loss. We found people who had contemplated taking their own lives.

“We found people who would talk to us for background conversations, but wouldn't talk on air because of the shame that they felt beyond the financial. And I should say that that nobody that we spoke to could afford to lose money, nobody we spoke to wasn't massively affected by this. But beyond the financial, there are massive massive human costs here, which are also about a lack of trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are lots of people out there left in the dark as to whether their asset exists or not, or if it ever did or if it sold multiple times and it consumes people's lives. It totally occupies their mind all the time.

“It's a horrendous thing. To be burgled is the invasion of your space, but to be defrauded, there is no locale. It's just all in your head and your heart. There's a lot of people that are really broken by this.”

As for what can be done? Mr Schrieberg said the Scotch Whisky Association needs to do more, adding: “Great whisky relies on honesty, integrity and transparency. The best stories come from this, the reason we fell in love with the industry comes from this.

“The best distilleries work very much valuing these principles and all of a sudden we're seeing something that undermines it on every single one of these fronts. Because the SWA's remit is to protect the values that make Scotch whisky great and therefore keep it as a valuable product held in high esteem around the world, they should be weighing in - that's my opinion. There is a good debate to be had about that, but the industry's got to do more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent bottler the Whisky Baron has launched a petition calling on better regulation of the Scotch whisky market.

A spokesperson said: “Despite whiskey being Scotland's national drink and a key part of the UK economy, HMRC have done nothing to protect or regulate the cask industry.

“The Scotch Whisky Association continues to protect and advocate for Scotch as a category, but they have done very little with their position to make tangible changes in the cask market.

“Distilleries are hands-off with the issue and even societies within the whisky world like the Keepers of the Quaich have remained quiet. Tens of millions of pounds of fraud has already been uncovered and as a hands-on trader entrenched within the industry I can assure you we have only scratched the surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please act now so that we can put an end to this madness. Scotch is a drink of the people and we the people need to protect it from these rogue traders.”

In response to whisky investment companies recently going bust, and whisky cask investment in general, a spokesperson for the Scotch Whisky Association said: “We are aware of the dissolution this week of two companies who deal in personal cask investment. This is obviously of significant concern to those who have invested in these companies, and we are signposting those who have been impacted to the appointed administrators for queries on cask purchases. The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) is a trade association which represents its members on a range of issues, but we are not involved with, nor do we regulate, the cask investment trade. The SWA is not involved with the companies that have entered administration, and they are not members of the SWA.