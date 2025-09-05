I tried newly renovated 'serene' Scottish hotel restaurant - and the views and food were stunning

One of Scotland’s best known hotels has recently refurbished its dining room. Rosalind Erskine visited for a meal with a view.

There’s something profoundly relaxing about being by the sea, the calming noise and motion of the waves is enough to soothe the busiest of minds. It was hard not to stare out at the ever-changing North Sea when I recently visited the five star Old Course Hotel in St Andrews where, luckily, I had many vantage points in which to do so.

Being from Fife, it’s always lovely to return to the seaside and, having not spent a lot of time in this “the posh bit” when I was younger, it always feels like a real trip away from everyday life.

We spent a night in this, one of Scotland’s most famous hotels, which overlooks one of Scotland’s most famous, if not the most famous, golf courses in mid August. While the hotel is a huge but serene space, with the levels of staff attentiveness akin to Gleneagles , it was the newly renovated Road Hole restaurant that had caught our attention.

Based on the fourth floor, the restaurant and bar has been joined, for the summer, by the West Deck bar which has sea views and features multiple seating areas as well as dining pods that seat 8-10 people – ready for any weather.

The new-look Road Hole Restaurant and Bar is now a lighter, brighter space that makes the most of its stunning golf course, West Sands and sea views with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The new colour palette features rich burgundies and draws on the warm golden sands of the beach, and ever-changing blues of the sea and sky. Guests can watch the chefs at work in the open kitchen, which is framed by copper - adding to the warmth of the room.

Road Hole restaurant in the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews | contributed

Our waiter Jeewan, who was incredibly helpful and attentive, talked us through the menu of seasonal, local produce which included locally caught lobster as well as salmon from the Hebrides.

To start we had tea-infused cocktails - a specialty of the restaurant. My Speyside Breeze was a refreshing way to begin the meal and went well with the Cumbrae oysters. Starters of St Andrews Bay lobster ravolli and rhubarb cured Argyll sea trout were followed by butter poached St Andrews lobster tail and a fillet of Scotch beef before a shared dessert of rhubarb and custard souffle.

Shoma, the sommelier, picked glasses of wine to pair with our meal - an Australian Riesling, a Libean Chardonnay; a Montagny Premier Cru Chardonnay and an Italian Barolo - and Varun, the restaurant manager, was also on hand for any questions.

This is hotel fine dining done superbly, with excellent dishes, attentive service (without being overbearing) and a relaxed atmosphere.

This is also where guests can enjoy a buffet and a la carte breakfast and, if you’re still hungry, pub-style lunch is served in the historic Jigger Inn which is even closer to the golfing action. Go for Cullen Skink for something traditional or a caesar salad if you’re still full from breakfast, as I was.

After dinner we went back to our dog-friendly room on the ground level, and had lovely views of the famous golf course. Complete with two double beds, a desk area and large bathroom with walk-in shower, it was decorated in a modern grey, white and deep purple colour palette.

Because of the room’s location, we had access to a walled garden outside. The staff had left a large, and very comfortable, dog bed in the room along with a toy, treats, bowls and poo bags. While Archie was living his best life, we appreciated the fluffy robes, slippers, welcome chocolates, Nespresso machine, teas and biscuits and the full sized Kholer water spa toiletries.

Worth getting out of bed for

Old Course Hotel, St Andrews | contributed

If golf is your game then this is the place for you as you can not only watch it being played, but head on to the course on a Sunday for any pictures you’d like to take. The hotel can also assist in booking the Kohler championship Duke’s Course.

St Andrews is a small, but bustling, town with independent shops, cafes and restaurants as well as two beaches which are ideal for walks. There’s also the ruin of the namesake castle which can be visited. If you’re visiting around the second weekend of the month, Bowhouse market is likely to be on, in nearby St Monans. Expect local produce, crafts and street food as well as excellent cakes at coffee at permanent bakery Baern and beers from Futtle.

The hotel’s spa is currently under renovation but guests can use the pool and sauna, which was a lovely start to the day we left.

Archie enjoying the garden access from our room | Rosalind Erskine

Guestbook comments

From arrival to check out, the service was impeccable in this, one of Scotland’s best known luxury hotels. The newly refurnished Road Hole offers relaxed dining in a modern room with stunning views. Once you’ve been once, you'll already be dreaming of a return.

The Old Course Hotel, Old Station Rd, St Andrews KY16 9SP