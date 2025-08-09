I tried new Notting Hill style brunch in stunning Edinburgh venue - this is what to order

The new pop-up breakfast and brunch menu is running throughout August.

It takes a lot to get me up, out the door and on route to Edinburgh before 7am. But the promise of a good breakfast is a strong contender for a very early alarm. It was on this expectation that I arrived in Edinburgh’s Gleneagles Townhouse earlier this month, to try their new Eggbreak pop-up.

Eggbreak is a cult Notting Hill brunch spot known for its “innovative egg dishes”, merchandise and sold out supper clubs, and is often queued out the door.

Running from 2-30 August, locals, visitors, hotel guests and members can enjoy Eggbreak’s signature breakfast plates in the elegance of The Spence’s glass-domed atrium. Selected Eggbreak favourites will join The Spence’s breakfast classics. These will be marked by an egg illustration, making them easy to spot.

It’s a lovely, calming space and, despite being busy, we didn’t have to wait long to tuck into our breakfast. I started with a mild and earthy Matcha latte (no sugary fruit syrup additions in sight) before tucking into a small serving of the house quinoa granola date yoghurt, served with orange, blueberries - sweet but not overly so, with lovely crunch.

The main event was the subtle spiced and deeply flavourful Shakshuka. A rich spiced tomato sauce, poached eggs, candied Jalapeño schmear, Matzo pickle crumb, dill oil, brioche mustard salt beef or cheese toastie to dip. I chose the cheese toastie, as who doesn’t love cheese for breakfast? Served on thickly cut sourdough toast, it was an ideal accompaniment to scoop up the rich, spiced but not too much, moreish sauce.

Finally we tried the decadent Nutella French toast with a cornflake crust and mascarpone filling. This sounds like it might be too sweet or too much, but surprisingly it wasn’t. I couldn’t eat a huge portion but it was a lovely sweet end to the morning, washed down with the refreshing Eggbreak strawberry sunshine tea.

This a good food served in a lovely setting, away from the bustle of the crowds outside. And that is worth an early start any day of the week.