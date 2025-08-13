I tried 'hidden' art inspired bar in the heart of Edinburgh - it's a must-visit

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy a cocktail or two, as well as some street performers, then this pop-up bar is well worth a visit.

With the Edinburgh Festivals in full swing, the city is buzzing with performers , visitors and residents. With so much going on, it’s always welcome when you find a spot to relax and soak up the atmosphere. Ideally with a nice drink or two.

A new, and relatively unknown spot, is the French Institute, just off the Royal Mile. It’s home to Le Bistrot, a “down to earth” French restaurant that’s billed as being great value. And, for the month of August, there will also be a pop-up Amethyst bar serving £10 cocktails.

X Muse cocktails at the Amethyst bar in Edinburgh. | Rosalind Erskine

From the team behind Jupiter Artland and X Muse vodka, and the Edinburgh Art Festival (EAF), this serene bar has high tables and chairs and white walls adorned with black and white pictures of the many artworks at Jupiter Artland, which is situated just outside of Edinburgh. The feature of the room is the large number of amethyst crystals which appear to pour out of a fireplace.

These are in homage to the installation, The Light Pours Out Of Me by Anya Gallacio at Jupiter Artland, and its inspiration behind the production process of X Muse vodka, which is made using two barley spirits which are blended to create a smooth spirit. I tried it for the first time last year and was converted to vodka martinis because of it.

X Muse is the first blended barley vodka and has been inspired by the spirit-making traditions of Scotland. It came about thanks to a collaboration between Robert and Vadim Grigoryan, a renowned drinks industry expert who worked for years with Pernod Ricard. It also has links to amethyst as the liquid from the distillation process of the vodka rests on amethyst crystals, linking to natural energetic healing and in reference to Anya Gallaccio’s amethyst grotto at the Jupiter Artland estate.

Running for three weeks in August (6-23), the pop-up bar has an outdoor terrace, inside bar and creative space with bespoke cocktails inspired by the art works of Jupiter Artland, the spiritual home of X Muse vodka and art visitor estate. The Amethyst bar blends contemporary art and mixology together reflecting the brand's unique commitment to art and artists.

Each of the bespoke cocktails on the menu (all priced at £10) has been crafted by some of Edinburgh's most talented bartenders, drawing direct inspiration from artworks located within the Jupiter Artland grounds, such as: Cells of Life by Charles Jencks, Star/Steer by Ian Hamilton Finlay, The Light Pours Out Of Me by Anya Gallacio, and Cafe Party by Nicolas Party.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the curated cocktail menu and neat tasting serves of X Muse and its two distinct barleys. The pop-up will also feature a terrace space on the Royal Mile, providing a perfect point of relaxation to soak in the festival atmosphere.

I visited on the day the bar opened to find a peaceful spot amid the chaos of the Royal Mile. The small but well curated cocktail menu will appeal to those looking for a twist on the classics and the Scots Pine martini - a refreshing take on the classic pour which has been made using needles and cones Scots pine.

Vadim Grigoryan, co-founder and creative director of X Muse said: “X Muse has art in its DNA. Since its inception we have been organically building our relationships with the world of art through our pop-up bars, such as at Venice Art Biennale.

“Our partnership with EAF is a very logical continuation of this belief in the transformational power of art, what I call “Art Thinking” in my book. The Amethyst bar is treated in this way to the utmost details of its cocktails - both delicious and meaningful.”