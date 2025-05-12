If you want to get your hands on the latest food and drink publication from The List then you’re in luck.

Readers of The Scotsman readers will be able to pick up a free copy of The List’s Eat & Drink 365 Edinburgh glossy magazine inside our Saturday 17 May print edition.

The List Eat & Drink 365 is a new printed guide to the best restaurants, bars and cafes in Edinburgh, with a Glasgow guide to follow later in the year. The aim of these new magazines is to “cut through the noise” of online reviews, social media posts and offer some good old fashioned helpful knowledge - and tips - about where to eat and drink in the city. And there’s a lot, 365 tips to be exact, hence the name.

Donald Reid from The List said: “We’re launching Eat & Drink 365 Edinburgh, to be followed by a Glasgow guide in the autumn. It won’t be the same as the old Eating & Drinking Guide: it’s more compact and focuses principally on TipLists, providing recommendations and suggestions for restaurants, cafés, bars and food options across the city, across different categories and hospitality themes.

“We like to think Eat & Drink 365 can be the knowledgeable pal in town who knows the scene pretty well. We’re aiming to keep it objective, insightful, independent, up-to-date and, above all, useful and practical. We’ll try to provide answers to the eating-out questions we’re always being asked (#1: where’s somewhere good to grab a bite near the Queen’s Hall?).”

Scotsman readers can get a free copy of The List's new food and drink guide. | Richie Chan - stock.adobe.com

Steven Chisholm , The Scotsman Publications general manager said: "I'm delighted we're continuing our award-winning collaboration with The List to bring this guide to readers of The Scotsman.

"Food and drink coverage, like the Arts, is ingrained in The Scotsman's DNA, so it's once again a pleasure to partner with a fellow publisher that shares our passion for these hugely important sectors. "