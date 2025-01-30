‘Hidden gem’ Scottish restaurant with fantastic Irish tapas dishes closes suddenly

An Irish tapas restaurant, located above a popular city bar, has closed down suddenly.

When you think of tapas you might immediately think of Spanish classics enjoyed in the sun, but one Scottish business decided to serve up tapas with an Irish twist. 33 Ashton Lane in Glasgow’s west end opened in early 2024 serving small plates of Irish dishes, including boxty, Irish Poutine and crispy crubeens, in stylish surroundings. Located above Jinty McGinty’s bar, it received rave reviews with customers calling the tapas fantastic and the restaurant a ‘hidden gem’. When we visited in April 2024, we gave it a high score for the delicious comfort food. But now, the restaurant has ‘abruptly’ shut down

Posting on their social media, the team wrote: “Some things don’t work out. It’s with a heavy heart that we must let you know that our time on Ashton Lane has come to an abrupt end. Our team have worked incredibly hard to create a space for something new in Glasgow’s hospitality industry and we truly do believe that our food is unrivalled.

We’d like to extend a huge thank you to our team of staff - you have been our number one priority throughout this and we will continue to support you in your future endeavours. This is goodbye for now, but there’s no saying what the future holds.”

33 Ashton Lane was the brainchild of industry stalwart Phil Kilpatrick who explained how it came to be in early 2024, saying: “Jinty McGuinty’s is one of my favourite bars and I always wanted a food option when I was drinking in there.

"I’ve known Jinty for years and I suggested to her that I take the place on. It had been lying dormant for five years and I thought it offered real potential. I also really wanted to bring something new to Ashton Lane – the real food of Ireland and modern Irish cooking. There are small plates and some bigger plates, all made with great quality ingredients, so people can pick and match whatever they want.”

Once home to the Wee Curry Shop, 33 Ashton Lane was a compact space that had a modern revamp into a light, airy and stylish space with a white a and green colour palette with gold accents.