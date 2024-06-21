Here are the must see food stalls at the Royal Highland Show - the best stands rated

The 2024 Royal Highland Show is in full swing. Rosalind Erskine has the low down on the best food and drink stalls to visit in Scotland’s Larder.

The premier fixture in Scotland’s farming calendar, the Royal Highland Show has been running for over 200 years. Running from Thursday 20 to Sunday 23 June, the show is held at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, near Edinburgh.

Some 200,000 people are expected to walk through the doors over the course of the four day event, with record ticket sales for this year’s weekend of events. From livestock judging, parades and sheep shearing to getting up close to machinery and live cooking demonstrations, there’s a lot going on at the event.

If you’re heading along and want to get a taste of some of the best food and drink stalls in Scotland’s Larder, we’ve had a wander around - and tasted a few samples - to see which ones are worth stopping by.

Baba’s Sauce

If you’re a hot sauce fan, be sure to head to Baba's Sauce. Baba’s Sauce was founded by mother and son duo, Sunny and Suraya Mollah in 2021.

It uses the original recipe of Sunny’s late father who came up with the unique mixture in the 70s for his takeaway restaurants in Dundee. It was a staple item on the menu until his passing in 2008.

The secret recipe, which only Sunny and Suraya know, has over 12 spices including dried and powdered chilli which are all carefully layered, is great for dipping chips, and smothering over burgers, sausages, kebabs and pakoras.

Buck and Birch

Launched in 2012 as a foraging and pop-up dining experience, Buck and Birch has grown into a wild spirits business, with Aelder, their elderberry liqueur launching in 2018.

The brainchild of business partners Tom Chisholm and Rupert Waites, the range of drinks now extends to Wild Birch Botanical vodka, Rum and Cake Wild Spiced sipping rum, Aelder Ana a Birch syrup caramel liqueur, and Amarosa rum liqueur. You can sample these at Scotland’s Larder, and chat to Tom.

Growers Garden

Fancy a snack that’s healthy? Head over to the Growers Garden stand to try their broccoli crisps.

This start-up business was created with a focus on sustainable farming by turning vegetables that don't make the grade for supermarkets into a range of tasty snacks.

Growers Garden began with the East of Scotland Growers (ESG), a farmers co-operative that has been working together field-by-field for generations

A leading producer of broccoli, ESG, wanted to reduce food waste and add value to their core product.

Growers Garden’s products contain a minimum of 27 per cent fresh broccoli, harvested directly from the fields by the ESG.

Baba's sauce | Lisa Ferguson

Mhor Bread

There’s been queues here at lunchtime but it’s worth the wait. Freshly made bread, sandwiches and savoury and sweet pies are available here as well as an array of cakes and sweet treats.

Mhor Bread is based in Callander, and is owned by Tom and Lisa Lewis, who also own Monachyle Mhor hotel in Balquhidder.

They bought the business in 2007.and make traditional bread every day,with Scottish-milled flour, water, and salt, plus a slow-fermentation process for the sourdough. Get yourself a macaroni pie and a strawberry tart for afters.

Mimi’s Bakehouse

Edinburgh bakery Mimi’s is right smack bang in the middle of Scotland’s Larder. Find them via their large, light up cake sign.

It’s an ideal spot for a sweet treat or afternoon pick-me-up as they have seating.

Mimi's Bakehouse is an award-winning family run bakery with outlets across Edinburgh, and is a popular spot for afternoon tea.

Serving up a selection of homemade cakes, the skilled bakery team is led by Mimi’s daughter and head baker, Gemma Clearie who works hard to create a mix of traditional classics and creative inventions.

Modern Standard coffee

Get your caffeine fix - or try some hot chocolate - at the Modern Standard coffee stand. Modern Standard was founded by Lynsey Harley in 2015 and is one of the few female-founded and run coffee businesses in the UK.

Returning to Lynsey’s hometown of Glenrothes in Fife, the roastery moved to their premises in 2019 and the business also opened their first cafe in Edinburgh in December 2020.

Orkney Food and Drink

A range of stands with food and drink from Orkney, including Orkney cheese, Highland Park whisky, J. Gow rum and Orkney gin. A busy area but a great place to sample some of the best produce from the island.

Ninefold distillery

Rum fans have a few options at Scotland’s Larder, but make sure you head to Ninefold’s stand to sample their range of rums, or just try the pre-made rum punch.

Ninefold Distillery is located on the Dormont Estate and was the first distillery in the south of Scotland to distil rum from scratch.

The Gin Bothy

Owner Kim Cameron and her team have a Gin Bothy, and Jam Bothy stand where you can sample gin, liqueurs and jams.

Kim Cameron is a self-confessed ‘accidental gin-maker’ as she discovered her talent for producing the popular spirit from her bothy kitchen in Angus, when her mum advised her to use leftover fruit juices from her homemade jam in gin.

The Bothy brand has expanded to offer Bothy Butter, Jam Bothy, Rum Bothy and a scalable lifestyle spirits brand Hipflask. They also make a number of bespoke products, including House of Lords jam, gin and Christmas crackers.

All the exhibitors at Scotland’s Larder at the 2024 Royal Highland Show