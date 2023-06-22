Three days of the Royal Highland Show have now sold out at Ingliston – Thursday, Friday and Saturday – but there are still tickets available for Sunday

Tickets for some of the main days of the Royal Highland Show have already sold out with a few days to go before gates open.

Some 200,000 people are expected to walk through the doors over the course of the four day event at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh.

Organisers confirmed tickets have sold out for Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the show.

The four-day showcase is said to be the biggest agricultural show in Europe.

There are still places available to buy for Sunday, which will see a grand livestock parade and the finale of the 2023 Golden Shears Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling World Championships – the weekend's highlight event.

The international competition started at the showground just after 7am on Thursday and will see more than 30 countries compete for the world title.

Following sell-out days last year, show organisers reviewed health and safety protocols for this year and increased the capacity of each day from 50,000 to 53,000, allowing up to an extra 12,000 people to attend and enjoy the event.

Chief executive Alan Laidlaw, speaking at a press conference as doors opened, said he was not expecting tickets to sell out as early as they did.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday were snapped up by last weekend, and Thursday's tickets sold out on Monday.

Mr Laidlaw said: "It will be a record Royal Highland Show. It will be for shearing, and it will be for engagement.

"We have a full programme of Scottish and UK Government visits and a royal visit from Princess Anne as well. And, of course, we have the Golden Shears championship.

"We still have tickets for Sunday, so anyone still wishing to attend can come along then."

Mr Laidlaw said the sell-out success of the show has been welcomed by the agriculture community after restrictions during the Covid pandemic. The show was cancelled two years in a row, while the Royal Highland Centre, at the centre of the site, was used as a vaccination clinic.

"Covid was a really tough spell for us," he said. "But I think what it did do for us is reinforced that everyone values being in person and coming together."

