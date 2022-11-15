This evening will see the final three competitiors battle to lift the cake stand trophy.

The Great British Bake Off field has been whittled down from 12 bakers after nine weeks of competition featuring 27 baking challenges – everything from pizzas to cream cakes.

Now it’s down to judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith to select the contestant who will become the 13th champion baker, following in the footsteps of the likes of Nadiya Hussain, John Whaite and Frances Quinn.

Here’s everything you need to know before settling down to watch the series finale.

Who are the finalists?

The final three in the Great British Bake Off are as follows:

Sandro

Sandro was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two, settling then in London. Passionate about fitness, Sandro is a keen boxer and has a background in ballet and breakdance too! When Sandro was 21 his father passed away and he turned to baking as a form of therapy. Now, he lives and breathes it, and is often found rustling up bakes in a relaxed vibe with the telly on, or running virtual baking classes for children with autism. He likes to infuse his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage – the spice of paprika paired with tangy cheese, and sweet bakes smothered in sticky dulce de leche.

The three finalists in the Great British Bake Off 2022.

Syabira

Malaysian-born Syabira is one of seven children. She moved to the UK in 2013 to study for her PhD and is now happily settled in London with her boyfriend, Bradley. She loves gaming and often spends evenings playing an online World War II simulation game, which she credits with teaching her about leadership in the real world. Syabira started baking relatively recently – in 2017 – with a red velvet cake, which reminded her of the treats she shared with her friends back home. She is all for giving Malaysian flavour twists to British classics – chicken rendang cornish pasties are a particular favourite.

Abdul

Raised in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, Abdul is the middle of three children – and the one who got into trouble for pulling apart the electronic devices around the house! All’s well that ends well, though, and he is now an electronics engineer, dividing his time between London and Cambridge. A keen salsa dancer, and a self-confessed space nerd, his interest in baking began when he and his graduate colleagues baked for each other to brighten up their daily coffee breaks. He applies his precision thinking to the chemistry of creating bakes. Matcha is among his favourite flavours.

Who is favourite to win the Great British Bake Off final?

Sandro is favourite with the bookies to lift the 2022 trophy, with odds of 11/8 meaning they reckon he has a 42.1 per cent chance of winning.

Syabira is second favourite at 15/8 (a 34.8 per cent chance of winning), followd by Abdul at 9/4 (a 30.8 per cent chance of winning).

What are the challenges?

The three finalists will face the usual three distinct challenges – a signature challenge, a technical challenge and a showstopper challenge.

It’s been reported that the final technical challenge is to make a summer pudding bomb with no instructions, while the showstopper will see the finalists create lavish edible sculpture based on the theme of 'our beautiful planet'.

How can I watch the final?

The Great British Bake Off final is on Tuesday, November 15, at 8pm.