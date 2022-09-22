This week’s biscuit challenge proved too much for student Maisam, who became the second person to exit the show after Will’s departure in the opening episode.
Star baker went to Maxy, who also received a sought-after handshake from Paul Hollywood.
But she wasn’t the only baker to shine, with Rebs winning the challenge to make Garibaldi biscuits, with James and Sandro completing the top three.
James, from Glasgow, is one of two Scots who made it to week three, along with Kevin from Lanarkshire.
Here’s everything you need to know about all 10 bakers and their odds on winning, from the hot favourite to the longshot.
Paul Hollywood a role model as more men baking
1. Maxy - joint favourite 10/3
Swedish-born Maxy studied fine art and went on to achieve a Masters degree in Architecture, pausing her final qualifications to raise her two daughters, Tyra and Talia. She has DIY-ed every corner of her flat – from laying the flooring and resurfacing the balcony to painting the walls and hanging her own artwork. She began baking five years ago, with the arrival of her first daughter, and uses her strong artistic skills to create beautifully decorated celebration cakes. Her favourite flavours link to her Scandinavian upbringing – the sweet and delicate spice of cardamom and saffron buns and cinnamon rolls.
Photo: mark bourdillon
2. James - joint favourite 10/3
Proud kilt-wearer James grew up in the east-end of Glasgow and moved to England after university. He is a self-proclaimed board game geek and loves horror films from the 70s and 80s. An avid music fan, reflect in his baking style; which is now significantly better than it was during his childhood when he was burning pancakes in his mother’s kitchen! He enjoys the technical side of baking, but is in his element when he makes his bakes his own, with his signature ‘child-friendly horror’ style and adorable decoration. His favourite flavours are anything autumnal, such as mixed spice, apples and caramel.
Photo: mark bourdillon
3. Sandro - 5/1
Sandro was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two, settling then in London. Passionate about fitness, Sandro is a keen boxer and has a background in ballet and breakdance too! When Sandro was 21 his father passed away and he turned to baking as a form of therapy. Now, he lives and breathes it, and is often found rustling up bakes in a relaxed vibe with the telly on, or running virtual baking classes for children with autism. He likes to infuse his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage – the spice of paprika paired with tangy cheese, and sweet bakes smothered in sticky dulce de leche.
Photo: mark bourdillon
4. Janusz - 13/2
Janusz grew up in Poland and moved to the UK 10 years ago. He is now living on the southeast coast with his boyfriend, Simon, and their sausage dog, Nigel. Apart from baking, Janusz’s passions include internet culture, watching drag (he even bought his boyfriend a statue of Ru Paul) and collecting movie props. He was inspired to bake by his mother, who always baked on a Saturday; a tradition Janusz continued when he moved away from home to go to university. He describes his baking style as ‘cartoon-like, colourful and camp’, and loves working Polish ingredients into British staples. His favourite flavours are ginger and chocolate.
Photo: mark bourdillon