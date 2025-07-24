Locals in a stunning, north west Highlands location are celebrating after buying their local pub.

A west Highland pub that provides that attracts traditional musicians from all over Scotland is to be bought by the local community after a funding award.

The Glenuig Inn in Lochaber, 30 miles from Fort William, which contains stonework dating back to a building burned down in 1746 by soldiers pursuing Bonne Prince Charlie, has become known as a traditional "ceilidh house" where trad and folk musicians gather to play.

After months of fundraising, the Glenuig Community Inn Buyout has hit its optimum share offer target of £300,000 and secured the money needed to buy the iconic inn, thanks to a grant from the Scottish Land Fund.

This remarkable milestone confirms what locals have long believed: big things can happen in small places.

Alongside the share offer response - with £300,182 pledged - the campaign brought in £14,420 through Crowdfunder rewards and a further £4,164 so far in direct donations). Nearly 60 per cent of shareholder members will be local residents.

A confirmed grant from the Scottish Land Fund means that Glenuig now has the green light - and the funds - to complete the purchase of the Inn.

“We’re absolutely over the moon,” said Helen MacRae, Chair of Glenuig Community Inn Benefit Society. “To reach our share offer target, exceed our fundraising goals, and secure SLF support - it’s just phenomenal. We can’t thank everyone enough for their support.”

Rona Yard, current owner of Glenuig Inn, said: “The idea of a community buyout began in December 2023. No-one in the community wanted a repeat of what happened in the past, where the locals lost their local. I was fully supportive of this, and after running the pub single handedly last season, I had no wish or energy to run it this year.

“I was therefore truly grateful that in November 2024 we started negotiations for the community to run the pub this season with an option to buy. I am so pleased that they have risen to the challenge of running the Inn and now are in the position to buy it. I wish them luck and hope they continue with all the community events and focus on sustainability which myself and my family put in place.”

The high point of the campaign came on 28 June, when band Shooglenifty raised the roof at a sold-out fundraising gig at Glenuig Hall. The event, which also featured performances from Jim Hunter, Jim Michie, Arbor Green and Dolphin Boy, raised a staggering £7,481.52, excluding bar takings.

While the community now has sufficient funds to complete the purchase of the Inn, a further £25,000 is needed to reach the overall fundraising target of £700,000. These additional funds will ensure the community can comfortably cover initial operating costs for the first six months of ownership and meet the various fees associated with the buyout process. Efforts continue to secure this additional support.

Thanks to fundraising efforts so far, and the successful SLF funding bid – Glenuig proudly becomes Scotland’s first fully community-run mainland village