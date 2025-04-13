Scottish cafe with 'phenomenal brunch' to close for good
A popular Scottish cafe that’s known for its brilliant brunch food and coffee will close down next month.
Haylynn Canteen in Glasgow’s Whiteinch has made a name for itself with well cooked breakfast and brunch dishes, as well as great coffee. Reviews say that it “never disappoints.”
Owner chef Robbie Morrow took inspiration from the brunch scene in Australia, where he worked for a time before opening Haylynn Canteen on the site of The Cabin restaurant, which served generations in Whiteinch for 125 years before closing in 2015.
Posting about the closure, the social media post reads: “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your support over the years. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Haylynn Canteen, on 10th May.
“Serving you has been an incredible experience, and we are truly thankful for every cup of coffee drank, plate of food consumed and memory made. But our time is up. Sorry.”
Customers and other Glasgow businesses replied to express their gratitude and sorrow about the closure. Cafe Strange Brew wrote: “Sending my love robbie, your a super talented boy & lovely, who knows whats next for you xx” Nick Watkins owner of El Perro Negro added: “Sorry to hear it Robbie, nobody is getting a break at the moment. The climate is brutal. You made something special.” A sentiment which The Gannet echoed writing: “Such a shame, you created something special.”
Mr Morrow amassed experience in some of Glasgow’s best and most loved restaurants including Number 16 Byres Road and Catch 22, a seafood restaurant on Bath Street before moving to Australia. He spoke to The Scotsman recently about his thoughts on fine dining, and how kitchens have changed.
After a stint in the Swiss Alps, then back in Glasgow at Tabac, Alchimilla and Eighty Eight, Mr Morrow made the leap into his own business, despite the ongoing pandemic.
Haylynn Canteen served dishes such as caramelised banana and chocolate pancakes; tonkatsu pork bun and loaded fries; ‘BLAT’ bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado bagel; duck egg, hash brown with Stornoway black pudding and sage, and a pastrami, kraut Swiss pickle bagel.
There were some potential lunch options too including chicken Caesar and French onion tart, plus sides of cheese and onion potatoes, pickles and a seasonal salad.
The impending closure of Haylynn Canteen is one of many in the city since the start of the year. These include: Irish Tapas restaurant 33 Aston Lane; Sole Club, a speakeasy-style fish restaurant in Finnieston; Shucks, a Michelin-recommended seafood restaurant closed but has reopened as The Clarence; and Mamasan, a BBQ restaurant and cocktail bar.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.