Scottish cafe with 'phenomenal brunch' to close for good

The owner of a Scottish cafe that’s known for its ‘amazing’ brunch dishes has announced that it will close down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular Scottish cafe that’s known for its brilliant brunch food and coffee will close down next month.

Haylynn Canteen in Glasgow’s Whiteinch has made a name for itself with well cooked breakfast and brunch dishes, as well as great coffee. Reviews say that it “never disappoints.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner chef Robbie Morrow took inspiration from the brunch scene in Australia, where he worked for a time before opening Haylynn Canteen on the site of The Cabin restaurant, which served generations in Whiteinch for 125 years before closing in 2015.

Haylynn Canteen in Glasgow will close in May | Haylynn Canteen

Posting about the closure, the social media post reads: “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your support over the years. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Haylynn Canteen, on 10th May.

“Serving you has been an incredible experience, and we are truly thankful for every cup of coffee drank, plate of food consumed and memory made. But our time is up. Sorry.”

Customers and other Glasgow businesses replied to express their gratitude and sorrow about the closure. Cafe Strange Brew wrote: “Sending my love robbie, your a super talented boy & lovely, who knows whats next for you xx” Nick Watkins owner of El Perro Negro added: “Sorry to hear it Robbie, nobody is getting a break at the moment. The climate is brutal. You made something special.” A sentiment which The Gannet echoed writing: “Such a shame, you created something special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morrow amassed experience in some of Glasgow’s best and most loved restaurants including Number 16 Byres Road and Catch 22, a seafood restaurant on Bath Street before moving to Australia. He spoke to The Scotsman recently about his thoughts on fine dining, and how kitchens have changed.

After a stint in the Swiss Alps, then back in Glasgow at Tabac, Alchimilla and Eighty Eight, Mr Morrow made the leap into his own business, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Haylynn Canteen served dishes such as caramelised banana and chocolate pancakes; tonkatsu pork bun and loaded fries; ‘BLAT’ bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado bagel; duck egg, hash brown with Stornoway black pudding and sage, and a pastrami, kraut Swiss pickle bagel.

There were some potential lunch options too including chicken Caesar and French onion tart, plus sides of cheese and onion potatoes, pickles and a seasonal salad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad